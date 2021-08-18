The Obama Foundation took in more than $171 million in revenue this past year, bringing its total net assets to $560 million.
That marks a return to form for the nonprofit that began construction on the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park this week, after a slight dip during the pandemic last year, when revenue totaled around $140 million.
In its annual report, published along with tax documents on Aug. 17, the nonprofit said that it plans to raise $1.6 billion over the next five years “to build and open the Obama Presidential Center, sustain our programming and operations, and plan for the future.”
The OPC will require $830 million to build and operate during its first year. Around $700 million will go to construction of the OPC, while another $130 million are needed for start-up — “the cost to collect artifacts, design exhibits, and prepare the OPC to operate at opening” — and to open and operate the center for a year.
The Obama Foundation added that $470 million would go toward an endowment, established this June, that is currently seeded with $1 million.
Cost estimates for the OPC have gone up in recent years, from $350 million in 2018 to $500 million the past few years. In June, Valerie Jarrett, the Foundation’s president, said it would cost nearly $700 million.
Sun-Times columnist Lynn Sweet wrote, citing City Hall and foundation sources, that the increase came from “so-called ‘soft’ costs, such as interiors and displays, a distinction never previously made.”
The tax returns also showed that Obama Foundation CEO David Simas and Executive Director Robbin Cohen both took pay cuts. Simas earned $608,066 this year, down from $657,965 last year; Cohen’s pay decreased from $589,971 to $551,913.
The Herald has attached the 990 tax forms and an independent auditor’s report to this story.
