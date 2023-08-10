The Obama Foundation raised record sums in 2022 for its programming and ongoing construction of the presidential center in Jackson Park.
The foundation received $311.4 million in contributions and grants last year, according to the foundation’s 2022 IRS filing and annual report. This is the largest sum the foundation has made since its founding in 2014, according to Obama Foundation spokesperson Courtney Williams. It’s almost double the previous year’s fundraising of $160.21 million.
The jump comes in large part from two new mega donors — tech CEOs Brian Chesky of Airbnb and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon — who each gave $100 million towards programming. (Chesky also gave a separate $25 million in unrestricted funds.) In all, more than 57,000 donors contributed last year.
Since fundraising for the Obama Presidential Center began in 2017, the foundation has raised a total of $1.1 billion, according to reports. In summer 2021, just before construction on the center broke ground in Jackson Park, the foundation set a total goal of raising $1.6 billion by 2026 to finance construction and an endowment to sustain it. The center is set to be completed in 2025.
Of this year’s spending, construction costs made up the largest chunk, according to Williams. Per the report, construction costs totalled $222 million by the end of 2022, up from $144.5 million the year before. In total, construction of the center is estimated to cost about $700 million.
The Lakeside Alliance, the consortium of companies contracted to build the presidential center, was paid $90.8 million in 2022, according to IRS documents. According to the report, the foundation is currently exceeding the contracting goal set by the city, which requires that 50% of construction be contracted out to diverse vendors. The foundation currently stands at 55%.
However, the foundation is lagging behind the workforce hours requirement. The city requires that 35% of construction hours on the project come from South and West Side communities; the foundation stands at 32%.
Beyond construction, the foundation’s spending amounted to $59.7 million in operational spending, according to IRS documents. About half of these costs went towards foundation programs and presidential library planning, and the other half to salaries.
These programs include the Obama Scholars, which covers living and tuition costs at the University of Chicago and at Columbia University in New York City, and the Obama Foundation Leaders, a six-month, international leadership program.
As part of this programming, the foundation partnered with Airbnb this year to launch The Voyager Scholarship, which provides 100 juniors in college with $50,000 in financial aid and summer travel.
A third of this program spending went to the “Obama Presidential Center Startup,” which funds planning efforts, design and artifact acquisition for the center’s museum.
More than $29 million was spent on salaries and benefits; several of the foundation’s top executives also received pay bumps. The foundation’s CEO and director, Valerie Jarrett, made more than $754,000, up from $593,000 the year before. Then-President David Simas made about $696,000, up from $584,000 the year before. Executive Vice President Robbin Cohen made about $652,000, up from $535,000.
In April of this year, Simas stepped down from the foundation after seven years as both president and CEO. In an email, Williams told the Herald that “there will not be a president appointed” in Simas’ place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.