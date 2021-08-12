Representatives from Northwestern Medicine (NM) shared plans for a new outpatient facility in Grand Boulevard that will aim to decrease geographic barriers to care for Bronzeville residents.
The 100,000-square foot facility will be located on the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, NM reps said at an Aug. 11 community meeting with Ald. Sophia King (4th) and the Grand Boulevard Advisory Council.
“This is not going to be a small clinic. This is going to be a large facility that will be a medical hub that will enable our patients who live in your community to access care closer to home,” said Robert Christie, NM’s senior vice president of external affairs.
The facility will include primary care, specialty services such as dermatology, obstetrics and gynecology as well as screenings and treatments like mammograms, ultrasounds and X-rays. There will also be a pediatric component.
Christie said that Northwestern determined what services to bring to the facility by looking at why patients visit the hospital’s downtown location. Between 839 outpatient and 164 in-hospital patients, Northwestern services about 1,000 Bronzeville residents each day.
There will also be community meeting space, a parking garage and retail on the first floor — Christie said Northwestern is seeking community input on which businesses residents would like to see.
Gina Weldy, NM’s senior vice president of real estate, said that reducing transportation barriers will hopefully help residents get treatment earlier. She cited the regular need for mammograms as one example. (Black women are classified as being at high risk for breast cancer.)
“The facility in Bronzeville will give women access to schedule this routine test closer to home, often making it more likely they’ll get the screening test done,” she said.
In cases of breast cancer, women will be able to go through chemotherapy at the Bronzeville location.
“This convenience helps make care easier and more comfortable for the patient. It also means the patient can more easily drop her off or pick her up and they can park with the patient for treatment,” said Weldy.
NM has already acquired the southwest parcel at 48th Street and Cottage Grove, and is planning to acquire another in the coming weeks, as well as buy city-owned land. The developer plans to break ground 12-18 months from now.
(There are still some obstacles to acquiring all of the project land — it’s not clear what will happen to the private alley behind the proposed facility, and one NM representative mentioned that another parcel “the size of a minivan” appears to have an undetermined owner dating back to the late 19th century.)
Christie said that Northwestern also plans to start a program at Kenwood Academy for educating students about careers in medicine and science, similar to an existing initiative at Garfield Park's Westinghouse College Prep, 3223 W. Franklin Blvd.
Bronzeville residents, as well as King, emphasized that they would like to see minority contractors prioritized in the construction process, and that the care itself is tailored to the needs of the local Black community, points Christie agreed with. One resident asked about the timing of the project.
“While I appreciate the effort of Northwestern coming to Bronzeville, what is the major push now? Because we’ve been in need of vital healthcare in the area for a very long time,” she said.
Weldy said that, over the past couple of years, NM had re-evaluated its approach to building clinics in parts of the city outside of downtown. “And that’s when we started to really look at the data of where our patients were coming from, and it was kind of an eye-opener,” she said. “And so that's really what led us down this path. You will see that over time we will likely do more facilities like this, because we really do believe it's the right way for us to deliver care. But we just hadn't done a lot of it until recently.”
“I would also say, I’ve never seen our employees so excited about us announcing a site,” Weldy added. “Our employees, our physicians, our caregivers across the board are so excited to come to Bronzeville. This has been a site that they’ve been ready for us to do for so long.”
