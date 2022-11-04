After closing this past June, the Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic in Kenwood reopened Friday, Nov. 4, with new clinician Dr. Andre Dejean in attendance.
Dr. Dejean received his M.D. at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, did residencies at Christ Hospital and Advocate Illinois Medical Center and is board certified in Family Medicine.
The clinic will handle "newborns to 90 and over, (medical) history, physicals, colds, lumps, bumps, bruises… We'll handle everything, anything ambulatory," said Dr. Dejean on Friday.
Dr. Dejean has professional relationships with UChicago Medicine, Advocate Trinity and Advocate South Suburban Hospitals. "Between those three hospitals, we can either provide referral services or send folk to the ER if needed," he added.
The clinic will be open for appointments or drop-ins every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic intends to offer Tuesday hours in the near future.
The clinic is located in the Kenwood United Church of Christ, 1049 E. 46th St., and can be reached at (773) 624-8987.
