The upcoming end of Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston's (5th) terms means suggestions they broached in 2021 to draft a plan with the community on shoring up infrastructure along the 53rd Street streetscape using tax increment financing (TIF) dollars will not transpire.
Hairston said there have been some local Small Business Improvement Fund investments. The elevated, protected pedway between Kenwood Academy and the former Canter Middle School received TIF funding. Hairston said there has been work on lighting and access for people with disabilities, too.
"We earmark it for that, and then it has to go through the whole process, which doesn't mean that it's not necessarily go through. But these projects, they take a while," Hairston said, noting that the next alderpersons will do a lot to guide local TIF spending.
