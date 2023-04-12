Editor's note: This is an excerpt of The Herald's twice-monthly newsletter. To get more stories like this in your inbox, sign up for a print or digital subscription here: https://bit.ly/subscribe-hp. If you’re already a print subscriber and would like to get access to the newsletter, please log into your account and make sure we have your email here: https://bit.ly/hpherald.
In February, the Seminary Co-op Bookstore and Northwestern University Press reissued “Divine Days,” Leon Forrest’s colossal South Side epic.
Published in 1992, “Divine Days” debuted at the now-defunct Brentano’s on 53rd Street. The novel follows aspiring playwright Joubert Jones around a fictionalized South Side for one week in 1966. Between pouring drinks at his aunt’s Night Light Lounge, Jones is attempting to write about Sugar-Groove, a local Black folk hero who has vanished without a trace.
Along the way, Forrest explores a “kaleidoscopic whorl of characters, language, music, and Black experience,” a description for the novel reads, as well as the achievements and shortcomings of the civil rights movement.
Forrest was born on the South Side of Chicago in 1937. His mother was from New Orleans and his father from Bolivar County, Mississippi, and they moved to the city in the late 1920s. Forrest attended elementary school in Bronzeville and, using his father’s friend’s address, enrolled in Hyde Park High School as it was in the midst of integration.
Forrest was a mediocre student but excelled at creative writing. He went on to briefly attend Wilson Junior College (now Kennedy-King), Roosevelt University and the University of Chicago, taking playwriting courses but dropped out and was drafted into the military in 1960.
Conscripted during a peacetime draft (the U.S. has not yet declared war on North Vietnam) Forrest served in the military as a Public Information Officer in Germany, writing stories for the division newspaper.
After getting discharged, Forrest returned to Hyde Park to enroll in extension courses at the University of Chicago. There he befriended professors Allison Davis and John G. Cawelti, the latter of whom would go on to write the forewords to many of Forrest’s novels.
In the mid-1960s, Forrest moved to the Avon, “a rooming house occupied by different kinds of artists,” near the Midway Plaisance, where he began to write more seriously. During this time, he wrote for a number of South Side newspapers, including The Woodlawn Booster, Englewood Bulletin, Chicago Bulletin and Woodlawn Observer. In 1969, he served as editor for the Nation of Islam’s newspaper, Muhammad Speaks. Raised by Catholics and Baptists, Forrest was the last non-Muslim to hold that position.
In 1970, Forrest wrote his first play, “Theatre of Soul,” and published his first novel, “There is a Tree More Ancient than Eden,” three years later. The novel has an introduction by Ralph Ellison and was edited by Toni Morrison. An editor at Random House, Morrison also edited Forrest’s subsequent two novels, “The Bloodworth Orphans” and “Two Wings to Veil my Face.” The three make up the Forest County Trilogy.
Shortly after the publication of “There is a Tree More Ancient than Eden,” Forrest began working at Northwestern University, where he taught for 24 years. During this time, he published a number of plays and essays, as well as a fourth novel, “Divine Days.”
His work has been likened to that of William Faulkner for his creation of a fictional world, “Forest County,” that closely resembled the real-life South Side. Forrest has also been compared to James Joyce, as he modeled “Divine Days” after the Irish writer’s 1920 epic, “Ulysses.”
Though he was lauded by Ellison and Morrison and recognized locally — Mayor Harold Washington proclaimed April 14, 1985 “Leon Forrest Day” and the Art Institute threw him a birthday party — Forrest’s work never received the same acclaim as his contemporaries.
Morrisons’ and Bellows’ theory as to why Forrest was overlooked was the length of his novels, specifically his refusal to “compromise by shortening or ‘dumbing down’ his work,” according to Morrison. Bellows, who met Forrest in Hyde Park and who had great deal of respect for him as a writer, said it was Forrest’s “bad luck” that he did not write shorter or more lurid books.
The length of “Divine Days” — more than 1,100 pages — was one of the reasons the novel went to a smaller publisher, Another Chicago Press, as larger ones weren’t willing to make the investment. Another Chicago Press released only 1,500 copies of the book, and 75 of them were destroyed in a warehouse fire, one in a series of tragicomic events surrounding the book’s publication. Though W.W. Norton later partnered with the publisher to release more copies; the novel never took off.
“Divine Days” has also been described as a snapshot of the South Side. In a 1994 interview with the Chicago Arts Club, Forrest describes the city as both “mythic and comic in its resiliency.”
“It’s a city where you can get knocked down and smashed and make a comeback. I mean within the Black community. Because it’s a hustler’s town and because it was said that if you came to Chicago you could get a job. In fact, these were the papers sent South – The Defender, The Courier — “Come to Chicago for a job!” And that kind of life, you know, was really the nourishing form in my own background come up in the 40s and 50s. It was only until late that a lot of that began to break down. But even then it was a city for a hustler.”
He cited many influences on his work, but among them were blues and jazz — he was a big fan of Billie Holiday and her song “Strange Fruit” —, the Black oral tradition, Charlie Parker and the writings of Dylan Thomas, Joyce, Faulkner, Eugene O’Neill, Fyodor Dostoevsky and Ellison. Another prominent influence was his parents’ religions.
But he also recognized his models’ humanity and fallibility. In the foreword of the reissue, U. of C. English professor Kenneth W. Warren writes, “He knew that their failures to live up to the beliefs they inspired and the doctrines they expounded was the stuff of powerful storytelling that could help us make sense of our present.”
Forrest died in 1997 from prostate cancer. In the years leading up to his death, he tirelessly worked on the manuscript for his final novel, “Meteor in the Madhouse,” a collection of five interconnected novellas taking place during the last days in the life of “Divine Days’” Joubert Jones.
According to a description of the book, Forrest hoped the masterwork would culminate his life's work and of the fictional world of Forest County.
Even in poor health as the cancer progressed, Forrest “would pull his fingers out of the robe, put them on the keys of his electric typewriter, and return to work,”a Chicago Magazine profile reads.
Just before his death, the book’s description continues, Forrest felt he’d succeeded in bringing a unified vision to the manuscript.
In 2001, his widow Marianne Forrest posthumously published “Meteor in the Madhouse.” Though it's considered clumsier in its execution, the novel did not depart from Forrest’s lifelong exploration of the Black experience, reinvention and loss, themes present through all his work.
This reissue of “Divine Days” will hopefully spur renewed interest in Forrest and his work. It incorporates “hundreds of editorial changes the author had requested” but were not made in its original publication.
