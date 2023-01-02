After cautious optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and doom and gloom from the omicron variant surge in 2022, Hyde Parkers at Promontory Point were altogether sunnier on Jan. 1, 2023, looking forward to the opportunities the new year has in store.
Dana Wennerberg — daughter of the late Conrad "Connie" Wennerberg, the marathon swimmer featured in the Reader and The New York Times, who wrote a history of the sport, "Wind, Waves, and Sunburn," and swam in the lake 365 days a year — was preparing to swim off the point after jumping into the lake at 57th Street Beach.
That had been a New Year's Day tradition since she was 7 years old, but one she had skipped because of the pandemic in 2021 and 2022.
"This is the first year back," she said. "I'm excited for a great start to the new year and have it not be like anything during the last two years!"
"The water felt beautiful, and the sun just came out."
Above them sat Temia Gaines and her dog, Noni.
"2022 was dynamic. I started the year out in a relationship and ended it single. But it was a good single," Gaines said. "Now I'm doing my own thing, trying to figure out what I'm trying to do with my 2023 with my own thing, being a little bit more intentional."
She wants to focus on herself — less time on the dating apps — and her career. "I'm trying to enjoy where I'm at more," she said. After a significant bit of traveling last year, she is excited to immerse herself in Chicago life again.
