Kyle Bowman, chief of the University of Chicago Police Department since April and formerly of the Michigan State Police, is looking for a residence in the neighborhood and likes his new job.
He comes most immediately from Lansing, but he grew up in Indian Village, Detroit — a leafy enclave with big, stately homes on the city's East Side.
"There's a very familiar feel about this space and the environment here," Bowman said.
Bowman was an MSP deputy director, and said under his leadership that UCPD has a focus on resolving situations with a minimal amount of force and dealing with mental health issues beyond taking a person to jail.
In April 2018, a UCPD officer shot then-University of Chicago student Charles Soji Thomas, who —while experiencing a mental health crisis— reportedly ran towards an officer with a metal object.
Bowman noted the department’s crisis interventions training (CIT), through which mental and emergency health providers attempt to teach officers how to deescalate mental health crisis situations without using force or their weapons. All officers who have been with the UCPD for more than two years have gone through the training, which is approximately 40 hours. (The department had implemented this training prior to the 2018 shooting.)
He added that CIT training helps officers understand that people going through mental health crises may not necessarily present a risk to the public.
"If we can find a way to get them the help that they need, it may not require incarceration or going to jail… It may satisfy the situation right at that moment; it doesn't help us in terms of a larger community environment once that person resolves whatever that legal issue is," Bowman said. "(CIT is) really about trying to find ways to resolve the issue and recognizing that there may not be as great of a threat to the public that therefore requires us to react."
He said that bad policing outcomes oftentimes, such as use of force or fatal shootings, come from officers thinking that they need to control subjects and situations quickly. "CIT training helps that officer rethink that process, slow some things down, and recognize that they may have more time to work with a person," he said. "It may not necessarily be about trying to evade or combat law enforcement. They're just in a crisis."
In addition to a focus on mental health training, Bowman talked about increased UCPD presence in the community, “so that we aren't awaiting the crimes to be committed and then tracking down the individuals to arrest," he said.
Bowman is interested, for instance, in car thefts in the UCPD patrol area. He said a study is getting started in partnership with the Chicago Police Department to understand what kind of vehicles are being stolen and what the police can do about it. After the UCPD takes stock of what makes and models of cars have been stolen in its patrol area over the past several years, Bowman will know where the thefts are occurring, and officers will strategize about what they can do to prevent them.
Cars may be parked in particular areas so that police can keep a better eye on them, or police may increase patrols on blocks where thefts disproportionately take place, he said.
In spite of these increased patrols, "I don't want my officers measuring success at the end of their shift by how many people they've arrested," Bowman said. “The ultimate goal would be to not have anybody to arrest.”
One way to achieve this, Bowman said, is to strategically place officers where the department typically has a higher volume of calls for service. He theorized that placing officers in these areas will reduce the number of calls.
Bowman did acknowledge that his officers are going to be measured in terms of how “crime goes down.”
Policing in an area like Hyde Park and its surrounding neighborhoods, and in connection with an organization with as complex of community relations as the University of Chicago, is, to put it mildly, complicated.
Over the last few years there have been numerous large protests on the U. of C. campus and in surrounding neighborhoods, by student groups and community organizations, calling for the redistribution of UCPD funds to other university services, such as improving mental health counseling. Others have called for the department to be disbanded entirely.
Bowman said law enforcement needs to be cognizant of how its community feels about being policed. He translates sentiments like "defund the police" into "we don't like the way we're being served."
"There's always opportunities for us to engage more with the community and make sure that they feel more comfortable with how they're being treated and how they're being served," he said. "That's the kind of training and where we'll be spending our resources that we have towards growing as a department."
