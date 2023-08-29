The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools’ new principal, Martin L. Woods, wants to continue diversity efforts at the high school and nurture students’ curiosity.
Woods replaces former U-High principal Paul Beekmeyer, who left the school after four years this spring for a head position at a boarding school in Florida.
Raised on the West Side, Woods comes from a long line of educators and performers. As a child he was an acolyte of the choir at Unite Church of God Christ in Englewood, leading the chorus at only 12 years old.
He matriculated at Morehouse College in Atlanta, where he studied business and music. It was there that he had his first experience in the classroom, assistant teaching at a local performing arts school.
“That was a seed that was planted because it was an amazing experience,” said Woods.
After graduating in 2004, Woods worked briefly in banking; he returned to Chicago that year.
All the while, Woods, a classically trained vocalist, maintained his passion for performance. While working as a teaching artist at the Chicago Children’s Choir Academy, Woods also performed with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chicago Opera Theater, the Goodman Theatre and the Chicago Symphony Opera.
He returned to school in 2006 to pursue a master’s degree and professional diploma from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, simultaneously working as a teaching assistant and as a resident artist at the Chicago Opera Theater.
In 2010, Woods was hired as director of fine arts at St. Margaret of Scotland School, a private Catholic school on the far South Side, eventually becoming its performing arts director and assistant executive director.
This marked his return to the classroom full-time. From there, he became the head of the fine arts department and a music instructor for the Noble Network of Charter Schools, the state’s largest charter school network.
“Having been in leadership positions throughout my career, throughout life, I think I leaned into more leadership opportunities, specific administration,” said Woods. In 2010, he founded the company Vocalogy Chicago, which provides music consulting for artists, singers and public speakers.
In 2018, he moved into full-time administrative work at Wolcott College Preparatory High School, an independent school in West Town. At Wolcott, Woods served as the director of diversity and belonging, dean of students and director of student life.
“For the last four years, I’ve spent a lot of time and effort exploring ways in which we can build more inclusive environments, both for our students and the adults,” said Woods. He said this interest came from his work as a performer of classical singing, which are often predominantly white spaces.
Woods said his passion for both of his careers comes in part from being raised in a family of teachers and performers. His aunt was a CPS teacher for 40 years and his mother, Jessie Woods, was signed to Columbia Records.
Woods later obtained a professional certificate in Inclusion and Diversity from the Yale University School of Management and a certificate in High-Performance Leadership from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Woods started as principal of U-High on July 1. He said what drew him to the Lab School was its mission, which includes commitments to diversity, scholarship and kindness.
He was also excited to learn more about the history of John Dewey, the school’s founder, a philosopher and advocate of progressive education. “I found that very attractive in terms of the innovation that progressive education provides,” said Woods. “I equate innovation to creativity, thinking outside of the box.”
He said he’s most excited to get to know the members of the community. “Lab is a beautiful, tight-knit, strong community,” he said. “The thing that I’m most excited about, of all the stakeholders, are our students.”
Woods said he intends to spend the first year helming the school “learning and listening,” as well as working to advance U-High’s “efforts to foster a strong sense of inclusion and belonging.” He also wants to “bring back the joy of teaching and learning” following school disruptions due to the pandemic.
“We really want to make sure (students’) experience here is one that is balanced with joy and a lot of academic rigor as well,” said Woods.
