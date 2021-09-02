The Study at the University of Chicago, the boutique hotel slated to open this fall at 1227 E. 60th St., will host a pair of meetings on Sept. 8 and 15 to update the community on its plans and seek support for its liquor license application.
The hotel is located in Ald. Jeanette Taylor's 20th Ward. Taylor requires liquor licenses to be approved by a community vote before she supports them.
The 167-room hotel will include a restaurant, conference space, and a winter garden. It is located next to the new Rubenstein Forum.
The community meetings will take place Sept. 8 and 15 at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom.
Or dial (312) 626-6799
