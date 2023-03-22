Kai Murray, the new principal of Shoesmith Elementary School, is spending her first year working to reenergize the Kenwood school’s community after three years of Covid-19.
A former teacher, instructional coach and administrator, Murray stepped into the head role of the kindergarten through sixth grade school, 1330 E. 50th St., in November.
Murray grew up in South Shore and attended Kenwood Academy through a Chicago Public Schools’ (CPS) program that allows enrollment in a non-neighborhood school. She said that Hyde Park has long been her “second home.”
“A lot of the friends that I made at Kenwood lived nearby, and we would spend a lot of time on 53rd Street, visiting the restaurants, or going to the park, going to the movie theater,” she said. She had two younger siblings that attended Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., and she often walked them from school to the Hyde Park Racquetball Club.
Another Hyde Park connection and her inspiration to pursue education was her mother, long time Hyde Park Academy teacher turned assistant principal, Linda Murray. Growing up, her mother encouraged her to enter the classroom.
As a high school senior, Murray was accepted into the first statewide class of Golden Apple Scholars, a five-year program that provides financial aid and training for students interested in teaching. Following the program, scholars commit to teaching in an Illinois “school-of-need” for five years.
Murray graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in elementary education in 1993. She then got two master’s degrees in curriculum and education through the American College of Education.
She moved back to Chicago and briefly worked for CPS’ central office on its Homeless Education Program. In 1999, she accepted a job teaching second grade at Ella Flagg Young Elementary in Austin, one of the largest elementary schools in the city at the time. In a school with seven second grade classrooms, Murray said, she interacted almost exclusively with seven and eight year olds for years.
She followed her old boss at CPS to Ruggles Elementary in Chatham in 2004, where she taught first, fourth and fifth grade.
“It was so rewarding to have us grow up together, because I’m different in my practice, and they’re maturing and growing,” she said.
In 2012, Murray changed fields to work as an instructional coach for the Academy for Urban School Leadership, a nonprofit that recruits and trains teachers to work in under-resourced Chicago schools. She rejoined CPS six years later, working in its department of Personalized Learning.
Murray returned to the field again at the start of the pandemic in 2020, becoming an assistant principal at Richard Henry Lee Elementary in West Lawn. One of the only people in the building after schools went virtual, she said she helped parents and students transition to online learning and “redefining what teaching and learning would look like.”
Her path to Shoesmith was serendipitous. While passing by the school on a walk with a friend last summer, Murray was inspired to search online for the school’s namesake, Beulah Shoesmith, a longtime mathematics teacher at Hyde Park High School. She came across a posting of the principal vacancy.
Murray applied for the position that night and began at Shoesmith in the fall, shortly before Thanksgiving.
“I feel like I’m still playing catch up,” she said. “I’m using this year to listen and learn.”
“I haven’t come in to make dramatic changes, a few here and there, but nothing super dramatic,” she said. “(I’m) listening to all the teachers, to the students, to parents, and just trying to gather data around trends and where our stakeholders want to go with the school.”
Among her early changes to the school was reopening the lunchroom, which was closed during the pandemic. Since returning to in-person school, students had been eating in classrooms.
“Now it’s like, nope, we have to get up, line up, and walk to a different space and learn how to converse over food again,” Murray said.
One of the biggest challenges she’s facing as principal, Murray said, is rebuilding the community after three years of Covid-19. “Of course we can rebuild community through our lunch and recess opportunities … (But) in our learning communities, how are we promoting student-to-student discourse? How are we giving students a chance to talk about what they’re thinking and how they’re feeling?”
She also wants to bring more after school enrichment opportunities to the school and better support existing programs. This year’s after school offerings include dance, ukulele, yearbook committee, mathletes and choir.
“I just want to support that level of ingenuity and creativity from the teachers, because these are teachers’ ideas,” Murray said. She added that she’s been asking herself, “what are the resources of enrichment opportunities that I can bring … that will help students feel like there are many, many things accessible to them, and they’re not necessarily limited to anything.”
She’s also working to make test prep courses for the Selective Enrollment Test free for all sixth-graders. Courses for the admissions test to CPS’ 11 selective enrollment high schools cost about $150, and Murray estimated only a third of Shoesmith students can afford to enroll in them.
“I think that’s why parents would pick a Shoesmith,” she added, “Because of a strong nine-to-five academic program, but also a really robust before and after school enrichment opportunity.”
In the spring, she is planning a meet-and-greet for Shoesmith students with teachers at Ray Elementary, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., where many students attend for the seventh and eighth grade. A new playground is also coming to Shoesmith in April, a project that has been two years in the making.
Murray lives in nearby Bronzeville and said she has been enjoying her short commute to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.