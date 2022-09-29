Michael Richie, the new principal at Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St., wants to establish systems that will bring Reavis students and teachers more stability.
Richie was raised in the South suburbs around Chicago Heights and attended Rich Central High School before moving into the city for college. He had a difficult home environment growing up, and said that “school has always been my safe haven.”
“Any class or activity that I could get into that will keep me there as long as possible, I was a part of,” he said. In junior high, this meant the speech team, Kiwanis Builders Club and weekend community service extensions. By high school, Richie recalled, he was “all over the place.”
Being the oldest of three boys, “I think I always knew I was going to be a teacher,” he added. “I taught my little brothers — we’re all like five years apart. So I taught them both to read, and I just knew it was always my passion.”
Graduating from Illinois State (founded as a “normal” school for the purpose of training teachers to work in Illinois schools) with a bachelor’s in elementary education, he immediately entered the classroom at 21-years-old, at Roosevelt Elementary in Broadview.
“That’s when I realized I had no idea what I was doing,” Richie joked.
For the next two years, he continued to teach at Roosevelt while completing a master’s degree in education at DePaul University. (He also received a second M.Ed. at Loyola University). He says this experience, “putting theory to practice,” put him on the pathway to being a good educator and “doing my students justice.”
In the following years, he entered CPS — teaching at Bontemps Elementary School in West Englewood, John M. Smyth in Near West Side, Helen C. Peirce in Andersonville and George B. Swift in Edgewater. Across schools he taught many different grades and subjects, such as social studies, science and general education. At Swift and Peirce, he helped implement International Baccalaureate curriculums, a standardized global curriculum that allows for the easy transfer of schools internationally. .
In total, Richie has spent 22 years as a professional educator: 17 years teaching; and, prior to joining Reavis, four years as an Assistant Principal at George B. Swift.
The pivot to administrator came from a desire to help teachers and students implement some of the great practices that worked for him, though Richie said he had to fight the urge to return to the classroom, which he enjoys tremendously.
Instead, his “passings in the hallways” have become his time to build community.
“In a school of roughly 500 students at Swift, I probably knew close to 400 by name,” Richie said. “And I was able to do things that really create a difference at the school level, increasing student voice — again, going back to my childhood, school was my saving grace — increasing student opportunities for engagement before school and after school.”
The other factor that spurred his search for principal roles were the changes that Covid-19 wrought, and observing his principal at Swift and many colleagues who retired. During this transition, the timing felt right.
After applying to schools, he said Reavis felt like “the best fit.”
He signed his four-year contract with Reavis on June 30 and began the position on July 18. Dr. Gail King, who was principal of Reavis for eight years, was the last contracted principal. The Reavis Local School Council is responsible for selecting and awarding this contract. (King was appointed in 2012 after the Reavis LSC voted not to reappoint former principal Michael Johnson.)
Starting after King’s resignation in 2020, Reavis had a series of temporary principals (starting around the beginning of the pandemic). These administrators included Lynn Garner, administrator-in-charge, interim principal Shirley Roberson and Ravin Patterson-Talley.
Reavis still doesn’t have an Assistant Principal, which Richie said is not included in this year’s budget. However, he may consider one for next year. (Of their nearly $5 million budget, almost all goes towards teacher salaries, Richie estimated. Hiring an assistant principal would be an additional cost).
“Over the past three years, there has been so much transition in terms of administration,” he said.
He says the size of the school excites him. Reavis has around one classroom per grade (with the exception of Pre-K, which has four classes). “I call it a gem because it’s seated here at the corner of one, two, three great neighborhoods. There’s a lot of opportunities in this area.”
He also sees areas that need improvement.
For starters, he wants to “make sure that all of our committees are strong, up and running… to make sure everyone’s voice is heard, and make sure we’re addressing the needs of the students.”
He hopes to accomplish this by using some already existing structures — namely, CPS’ Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), the Behavioral Health Team (BHT), the Professional Problems Committee (PPC) and the Professional Personnel Leadership Committee (PPLC).
MTSS is a framework used in schools nationwide that helps teachers provide academic and behavioral strategies for students with different needs, and Behavioral Health Teams typically consist of school counselors, psychologists and social workers. Both of these things address students’ needs “academically, socially and emotionally,” Richie said.
He added that committees like the PPC and PPLC should be in every CPS school per the Chicago Teachers Union contract, but it is his understanding that the committees at Reavis have been weak the last few years.
It’s important to strengthen these groups, Richie said, because all are teacher-led, allowing educators to provide input into decision-making.
“I’ve come to find that teachers here feel their voices have not been heard,” Richie said.
Other committees he would also like to create include a literacy committee and family engagement committee.
He also wants to implement a Tier 1 social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum, Richie said, to help students be more sociable, to recognize when conflict is occurring and to learn how to deal with it in appropriate ways. Currently, he asks that 30 minutes a day is dedicated to SEL instruction.
“There’s a lot of trauma in the neighborhood, and a lot of times our students bring that to school,” he said.
Because school was a safe space for him, Richie also wants to host activities for students from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., providing a space for at least 10 hours of the day where they can be involved in classes, clubs or after school activities.
“My overall vision is to make this a community hub, where students have safe activities that they can do (at all hours). That’s my goal. That’s my dream,” he said. Richie also mentioned holding parents classes in the evening, or partnering with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, located across the street at 930 E. 50th St.
His next step is setting up Reavis’ Parent Advisory Council (PAC) and finding parents to sit on that committee. PACs typically have seven or more parents involved, Richie said. As reported by the Herald, as of mid-September Reavis LSC also has five vacancies.
On Thursday, September 29 the LSC will host an open house where parents can learn more about the council and, if interested in joining, can begin the background check process. CPS requires that all adults pass a background check before they can be in the building, volunteer or chaperone a trip.
Richie would also like to have a Friends of Reavis group, a nonprofit model run by parents and community members, which he knows from experience can bring recognition, funding and support.
At Peirce, he recalled, they received so much support that they were able to fund an entire dance teaching position within the school, with funds still left over.
