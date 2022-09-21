The Oriental Institute is one of the world's premier centers for research on the ancient Middle East and its galleries are a boutique truncation of Berlin's Pergamon Museum — but largely without Greek and Roman antiquities on display. Artifacts from Tel Megiddo and Persepolis, yes; the Market Gate of Miletus and the Pergamon Altar itself, no. (No Ishtar Gate, either, but there is a striding lion from ancient Babylon.)
It is instead the Art Institute of Chicago that houses the city's grand collection of Greek and Roman statuary, vases and mosaics. But from 1956 to 1958, Carl H. Kraeling, then the OI's director, set about excavating Roman ruins in the ancient city of Ptolemais, in what is now Libya. "With luck and with the support of our members and friends, we should be able to find still others and give to Chicago more of what it needs of monuments of classical art," he said at a time when the Art Institute’s collection of such artifacts was lacking.
The fruits of that expedition exhibition are now on display through March 12 in "Making Sense of Marbles," which has three sculptures excavated from the Ptolemais site alongside three pieces Kraeling bought on the antiquities market. Curators Kiersten Neumann and Roko Rumora have arranged them to detail what contemporary scholars can learn from objects found by archaeologists themselves versus those bought on the marketplace.
"We noticed immediately that the relatively small collection does encompass two extremes of contextual information that you can get with regards to antiquities," said Rumora, a doctoral candidate in art history.
On one hand, there was "a documented, controlled, published excavation"; Rumora said it was rare even in the 1950s for archaeologists to note where specifically they found artifacts within a site, as the OI staff and workers did decades ago in Ptolemais.
"This is exactly a kind of strong, contextual information," he said. "Often it ends up that you date the sculpture because you can date those statues in it. But in this case we knew, based on the architecture in it, that these baths are late; these statues that were found within them are earlier; ergo, they had to have been re-displayed there."
Kraeling got "partage" — the division of archaeological finds — from Ptolemais, thereby ensuring some of the antiquities would come back to the OI.
"Arguably that it is a little late for that kind of an agreement. Most of the collections came in the 20s and 30s," said Neumann, the OI Museum’s interim chief curator.
Two 2nd century sculptures, one male and one female, were excavated in the city's 4th century baths — relatively late into the Roman Empire. The placement of already-centuries-old sculptures in the Ptolemais baths was meant to impress the city's own age and importance.
"We wanted to showcase why that's important to research, knowing where the object came from," Neumann said. "Understanding the function and role of those objects in antiquity, you can do with that archaeological context. And then in the exhibit we contrast that with objects that were purchased from the art market. So what can you do to study those, but also what it lost."
Kraeling purchased the other objects in the exhibition in Beirut. The museum has some information, like correspondence from the antiquities dealers about the artifacts, but the now-70-year-old information should be taken with a grain of salt. More context comes from other artifacts archaeologists have found and scholars have studied alongside the works on display.
The OI is not predominantly an acquiring museum. It has an arduous process for considering donations when they are offered. The museum has 350,000 items in its permanent collection, of which only 5,500 are on display in its galleries. There are plenty of outstanding objects to study in its archives.
"Something that we're very proud of at the Oriental Institute is that most of the objects that are in our collection were acquired through archeological excavations carried out by the OI," Neumann said. "A large part of the museum collection is the museum archives, which contains all of the records-keeping from those expeditions. Scholars come here to research the objects; they can also access that information and understand where the object came from, really get its history and understand its context, which is invaluable information."
Rumora said the benefit of "Making Sense of Marbles" is that it challenges the assumption that museums can gain new knowledge by gaining more objects.
"It's not like we rediscovered a whole new archive; we just, with the benefit of hindsight, looked at these materials again and found a completely different story than what was held to be the case in the 50s," he said.
Case in point: The institute's large female statue was once thought to have been Cleopatra, because it was en vogue to think that every statue was of a famous person. Though her head is now missing, we have photographs of it from the original excavation, and from her hairstyle and other attributes, scholars now believe that the statue was a personification of Africa.
"With the benefit of identity studies, we can see that it is as interesting if not more interesting that this is a personification of a place being erected as a symbol of a city or as a region for its inhabitants," Rumora said. "Essentially the benefit is that in a field that justifiably and correctly cannot acquire more, because the market doesn't exist and excavations are not as common, this is kind of the path forward in terms of the new stories that we can tell."
