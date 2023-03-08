Eleven vacant lots in West Woodlawn are being redeveloped into 10 "luxury" three-flat homes as part of a reinvestment initiative led by a cohort of area developers.
City officials and developers unveiled the first seven newly-completed homes in the “Buy Back the Block” initiative with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday morning, March 7. The all-Black team of developers — Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey and Derrick Walker — say they created the initiative to boost property ownership in the community.
The homes make up a development called West Woodlawn Pointe, which primarily spans the 6300 and 6400 blocks of South Evans Avenue. (One house was built on neighboring Langley Avenue.) Each building has three floors of three-bedroom, two-bathroom units, and is on the market for $799,000.
The vacant lots were purchased from the Cook County Land Bank, an independent county agency that formed in 2013 to assist communities hit hardest by the 2008 mortgage crisis. The land bank sold the lots to developers for about $1,000 per lot, according to Cook County Clerk documents.
“What it symbolizes in West Woodlawn is that this is a community worth investing in. And that this block is a place where people want to live and raise their families,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle at the ribbon-cutting. “As we know, investment attracts investment … When government starts investing in a neighborhood, then private investors feel like they can come in as well.”
She also acknowledged the county’s “devastating” role in shrinking Woodlawn’s housing stock decades earlier, tearing down abandoned buildings rather than rehabilitating them.
The effects of this divestment persist today. In July, the Chicago Department of Planning and Development reported that 70% of Woodlawn residents have annual household incomes below $50,000, and only 20% of properties are owner-occupied.
Bonita Harrison, a lead developer on the project, said potential buyers can be categorized into two types: prospective landlords who intend to rent out all three units or those who want to occupy one floor and rent out the other two.
The majority of prospective buyers are doctors and professors from the University of Chicago or staff at the U. of C. Laboratory Schools, Harrison said. Several out-of-state investors have also come to see the buildings.
“But I think we’re all hopeful, especially people in the community, that you have someone that’s proud of the space and can add value to the community,” she said.
So far more than 150 people have attended open houses, a third of which were real estate agents. One house is already contingent, four are on the market and another two will go up for sale soon.
“There’s a lot of excitement there in the industry. We have had a few more offers, so we are in negotiations on a couple of them as well,” she said.
Harrison noted that the team intends to use West Woodlawn Pointe as a model for other development projects in the city. Specifically, she said the team intends to develop other lots in Woodlawn and to export the model to Englewood.
The second phase of the project, the construction of the remaining three homes on South Evans Ave., will begin in mid-May.
Also in attendance at the ribbon-cutting were Jeff Boyd and Pierre Blakney, re-entry coordinators with Project H.O.O.D., an organization that focuses on anti-violence, mentorship and ending recidivism in Woodlawn and Englewood.
“I love it. It brings new energy, resources, people. It brings another dimension to the community,” Boyd said. “We need it.”
But some Woodlawn residents passing by the event felt differently. Block Club reports that several neighbors said they were not consulted, had concerns about the number of job opportunities provided to the community and had their mornings disrupted by the press conference.
