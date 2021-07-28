Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms developing overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 76F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms developing overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 76F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.