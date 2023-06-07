Beginning the week of June 12, several roads in and around Jackson Park will temporarily close; a few streets that have been closed for months will also partially reopen.
Between June 12 and June 30, westbound Marquette Drive between DuSable Lake Shore and Richards drives will close, as will Cornell Drive between Hayes and Marquette.
Also beginning the week of June 12, all northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive lanes will fully reopen, as will Hayes from Stony Island Avenue to Cornell. Two new pedestrian underpasses under Hayes, one at DuSable Lake Shore and the other at Cornell, are also set to open on June 12.
Additionally, another southbound DuSable Lake Shore lane will reopen what week.
The lane closures and openings are the latest phase of roadwork in the city’s Jackson Park Transportation Improvements Project, a traffic overhaul in conjunction with the construction of the Obama Presidential Center.
More work July 1
Another round of closures and openings will commence on July 1.
Starting that week, DuSable Lake Shoe will fully reopen with three northbound and southbound lanes each. Hayes Drive will fully reopen from DuSable Lake Shore to Cornell drives.
As for closures, Cornell will be permanently closed from Midway Plaisance to Hayes. Hayes will also temporarily close from Cornell to Stony Island.
For more information on transportation changes, visit: jacksonparkimprovements.org/traffic-updates
