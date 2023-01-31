Chicago has a long history of puppeteering, including the coining of the term puppeteer in 1912 by Ellen Van Volkenberg. One of the co- founders of the Chicago Little Theater and the American Little Theatre Movement of the early 20th century, Volkenberg came up with the term when she needed a program credit to describe the actors manipulating marionettes in a production of "A Midsummer's Nights Dream."
Since 2017, the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival has championed the dramatic form with shows, workshops and symposia throughout the city. Last weekend, both the University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., and the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl., hosted festival performances; Complementing the weekend of Hyde Park shows was a puppeteering workshop at the DuSable by South African puppet creator, designer and director Janni Younge.
Six students attended the Friday, Jan. 27 workshop, which focused on multi-person direct-hand puppet manipulation. Among up-and-coming string-pullers were Gage Schlueter, Mariana Gallegos and Jacqueline Nann Wade.
Schlueter, a self-taught puppeteer who drove four hours from his home in Michigan for the workshop, said that the class gave him explanations for the puppet manipulation techniques that he had only intuited.
"It's nice to finally be able to (understand) that this is what I am doing and this is why," Schlueter said.
Gallegos, who hails from New Mexico but now lives in Pilsen, said, "This was a ton of fun and I'm just so thankful that this is put together so that we can learn and experience from all over the world."
Wade is one of several Chicagoland puppeteers who were selected to be part of the festival's second cohort of students in its Chicago Puppet Lab. The lab is designed to help the puppeteers create new original puppet theater work during an eight-month period under the mentorship of local artists Tom Lee and Grace Needlman.
Wade's goal as a puppeteer is "to create works of art that deal with the human condition, race and social justice issues,” reports her Chicago Puppet Lab biography.
"I do giant activist puppets," said Wade. "But this taught me process. It was eye opening."
Reflecting on her afternoon with the students, Younge, a Cape Town native, said: "What I found exciting in this last group was to hear how they are engaged in puppetry so differently. Whether it be healing in a trauma center, whether it be playing toy theater or working with children. That's one of the exciting things about this medium is that you can do so much in so many directions to serve humanity."
A mini festival presenting the work of the Chicago Puppet Lab participants will take place in June at Wicker Park's Chopin Theatre.
