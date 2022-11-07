As the local citizenry continues to battle for the preservation of Promontory Point’s limestone revetment, a trio of women are traveling the country to share a chilly-yet-heartwarming story underlining the Point’s unique value.
“Swimming Through,” a new documentary film, tells the tale of three female, 50-plus Point swimmers who, immured by the first isolating winter of the pandemic, decided to persist in their daily sunrise dips. Braving the waves on windy days and sharing the frozen peace of calm ones, often slipping, cutting feet on ice, marveling together at the beauty of each unique sunrise, they find solace in the lake and in each other.
Directed by Chicago filmmaker Samantha Sanders, “Swimming Through” is capturing awards at festivals hither and yon. Two of the swimmers, Jennefer Hoffmann and Deirdre Hamill-Squiers, hit the road with Sanders last weekend to promote the 15-minute short film. They had to choose between the screenings in New Orleans and in Ojai, California. The short premiered at Chicago’s Doc10 Film Festival in May, winning the Audience Award, and took Best Documentary at the Lake Placid Film Festival in New York last month.
A seasoned filmmaker and educator, Sanders told the Herald she’d been shooting photographs and video of the winter lakescape for fun long before she heard about the Point swimmers. The women’s story became her “passion project” in February 2021, after she read about them in a column on the front page of the Sunday Chicago Tribune. She undertook the project with her husband, John Farbrother, as editor and Hyde Parker Ben Kolak as cinematographer.
Expertly paced, the film successfully condenses a complex story of isolation, grief and resilience into a tiny nutshell. A synergy of images, music and narrative conveys both the immense majesty of the lake and the enveloping emotions of the three women featured.
The Point has long been a destination for open-water swimmers and triathletes from around the city. In summer, their presence is perpetual, though they generally quit when the water gets too chilly. But, anticipating a bleak season of virus-driven isolation, the three women talked of swimming on.
Hoffmann describes sinking into “a deep depression” during lockdown: Swimming “was a reason to keep waking up every morning and getting out of bed.” Her friend and fellow Hyde Parker Helen Wagner had found healing in the open water a decade earlier, after a bout with breast cancer, and was reluctant to give it up. Hamill-Squiers was walloped, about a month into the pandemic, by the loss of her husband to the coronavirus. Lacking the solace of a funeral, the North Sider pulled her peers closer at weekly pre-swim breakfasts.
“I decided, I’ll just keep going and I’ll see how much I can bear,” said Hamill-Squiers in the film.
But “we knew that this was not to be taken lightly,” added Wagner.
Designed by famed landscape architect Alfred Caldwell and completed in 1937, the Point is a place where you can not only dip into the lake, but also “feel its history literally under your feet,” Hoffman said in an interview.
A luminous essay published last spring by Newcity Magazine encapsulates much of this magic, calling the Point “a perfect jewel box of a park”:
“(Caldwell) wanted the Point to express ‘a sense of the power of nature and the power of the sea’…From this elevated crop of land, the view of our great inland sea, Lake Michigan, is unimpeded and spectacular…. You can find communities of swimmers up and down Chicago’s lakefront, but whether or not he intended to, in the Point Caldwell created a home for them.”
But for all of its perks, swimming at the Point in any season comes with risks.
Chicago’s lakefront has no other outcropping like the Point. It offers not only breathtaking views, but also shelter from the stormy winds that often blow from the north or northeast.
“The fetch of the lake is about 300 miles,” explained David Travis, a photographer and Kenwood resident who’s been documenting Point swimming since 2017. “A wave can get really built up by the time it gets to us. And our water’s very heavy; It throws you around.”
Though swimming off the Point is technically prohibited, there are a few precautions taken by the city and Park District to mitigate the risk of drowning or other accidents. Buoys lining the park’s perimeter are erected annually to ward off boats and jet skiers, and this summer bright orange life rings were installed onshore a few months ago.
That said, swimming in below-freezing temperatures comes with its own unique health risks.
Travis, who frequently stands guard over purses, keys and duffels left onshore, had a ringside seat for the winter dips. He doesn’t think they would have happened, had it not been for a couple of veteran “polar bears” who supported and coached the trio. (One is Tim Harmount of LaGrange, who appears briefly in the film while hacking a “plunging hole” in the thick ice for the trio to lounge in.)
Wannabe polar bears can read up online, but as Travis noted, that’s no substitute for on-the-spot advice from someone who’s done it. People have been swimming off the for more than 80 years, and it’s this kind of mentoring that has largely kept them safe.
When the air temperature drops below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the water beneath the ice will be warmer. The greatest risk of hypothermia is in getting out, and swimmers must get dry quickly and get dressed before the chill sets in.
Farbrother, the film’s editor, wove in music with a subtle hand, successfully underscoring both the enormity of the frigid lake and the emotions that tugged at the swimmers along with the currents.
Camera work was done not only by cinematographer Kolak, but also by director Sanders and by Elizabeth Winkler, then a University of Chicago student. Another cameraman frequenting the scene, Hyde Parker Bill Stamets, earned a “special thanks” credit for his help at the shoots.
Winkler was hanging out at the lake shooting abstract photos and video when the crew began filming. Said Sanders: “I saw something she had posted online, and I thought it was beautiful.” Winkler told the Herald, “Sam showed me how to increase my phone’s camera resolution to film quality, and I sent my shots her way!”
Eventually, the young woman was inspired to jump in with her elders, swimming through the pandemic’s second winter. “I wanted to be immersed, literally and figuratively… It has been an incredible gift to truly understand the joy of cold-water sisterhood.”
“Swimming Through” can be streamed through the Ojai Film Festival website from Nov. 8 to Nov. 20. Virtual tickets are $15, or $10 for students and seniors.
