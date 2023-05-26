A second home built in the 1890s on the 5500 block of South Woodlawn Avenue is slated for demolition, leading neighbors to push again for the protection of a strip of historic Hyde Park homes.
Predating Hyde Park’s annexation into Chicago, the block was built out during the early days of the University of Chicago bringing in top faculty. Over the years, it has hosted a number of notable Hyde Parkers.
“This is really just a waste, to see this building on Woodlawn demolished and replaced with something which oftentimes is substandard to what’s present on the site,” said Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago. Miller noted that this block of Woodlawn has been a longstanding concern for the group. “This is a landmark district in waiting,” he said.
The house, 5545 S. Woodlawn Ave., sold in January for $1.4 million to Champ Enterprises and was purchased with a $1.12 million mortgage, according to files from the Cook County Recorder of Deeds. A demolition permit was issued on May 17. As of press time, it was not clear exactly when the demolition would take place.
The Woodlawn home was built in 1894 by architect Dewitt Taylor Kennard, who was trained under Joseph Lyman Silsbee, the first employer of Frank Lloyd Wright, according to preservation historian Andrew Elders. The home was built for artist Hugo Olof von Hofsten, a Swedish immigrant who worked as an illustrator for newspapers in Chicago and New York. He also excelled in portraiture and landscape painting, exhibiting works locally.
Its most recent owner was the son of Allison Kate Hartman, a Hyde Park auto mechanic, lawyer and community activist. Hartman was a second-generation owner of the house, inheriting it from her parents, James Lea Cate and Frances Cate. James Lea Caet was a military veteran and U. of C. history professor.
According to Preservation Chicago, the house has also hosted Enrico Fermi, the famous nuclear age physicist, and writer Saul Bellow, among others.
The four-bedroom, 3,100-square-foot Georgian house’s interior is run down in sections, but includes many original features like its living room, staircase, wood paneling and ceiling beams, according to Crain’s. The outer facade is brick, and is topped with a pediment and medallion window. Pillars hold up a second, smaller pediment over the front stoop.
Because of the house’s designation as a “yellow” rated property by the Chicago Historic Resources Survey (CHRS), there are no protections that stand between it and demolition. The CHRS was conducted in 1995 and rates all properties built before 1940 on the basis of their historical significance. Only “orange” and “red” rated properties are subject to a demolition delay, according to a 2003 City Council ordinance, which establishes a hold on protected buildings of up to 90 days so that the Department of Planning and Development can explore other options for its preservation.
The Kenwood portion of Woodlawn Avenue, from 47th to 51st streets, is protected from demolition or non-historic facade alterations as part of the landmarked Kenwood Historic District established in 1979. Historic homes in Hyde Park between 55th and 58th streets remain unprotected. (Kenwood is also home to another landmarked district, the North Kenwood Multiple Resource District).
Currently the only landmarked district within Hyde Park is the Greenwood Row House District, in addition to individual properties, like KAM Isaiah Israel and the Robie House.
“Woodlawn Avenue is the main street of Hyde Park,” said Hyde Park Historical Society (HPHS) Preservation Committee Chair Jack Spicer. “It’s an extremely unique three-block run of late 19th-century, early 20th-century houses. There’s nothing quite like it in the rest of the city … If the current real estate pressure increases, houses on those three blocks could begin dropping like dominoes.”
In 2012, the Woodlawn Homeowners Association pushed to establish a landmark district, or a “Woodlawn Avenue Corridor,” on the street. Though more than half of affected property owners were in favor of it, the proposal never reached the Chicago Landmarks Commission. However, they did emerge with one victory.
“At that time the University of Chicago, in cooperation with the community and the City of Chicago, did agree to protect the 13 buildings it owns (on the 5700 block of Woodlawn) but the buildings owned by other institutions and owned privately remain unprotected,” former Hyde Park Historical Society President Michal Safar told the Herald in 2016.
The agreement was part of the city’s expanded Planned Development 43, which went through negotiations with former 5th Ward Alderman Leslie Hairston and the community. It requires projects that need a building permit to undergo a review from the Landmarks Commission, as well as a community meeting. Certain university buildings on the block are also governed by preservation easements held by Landmarks Illinois, a state-wide nonprofit preservation advocacy organization.
In November 2016, another historic house, the second-oldest building on the block, located directly adjacent at 5549 S. Woodlawn Ave., was demolished, further raising community concerns about the lack of landmarking for the majority of buildings between 55th and 58th streets. A contemporary-style home has since been built on the lot.
“There’s just never never been the political will to do a landmark district within Hyde Park,” Miller said. “Previous elected officials have frowned upon that.” Residents have reached out to new 5th Ward Ald. Desmon Yancy for his support.
In a statement, Yancy said, “Overall, when you look at Hyde Park as a community, homeowners have done an amazing job of preserving our historic housing stock. In comparison to Lincoln Park, Wicker Park or even Oakland, those who purchase in Hyde Park understand the historical significance that each house brings to every block. People aren’t purchasing to make side yards. They are purchasing to raise families and be part of what makes Hyde Park special. While this demolition will tear down a beautiful house, the fabric of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park the neighborhood is still intact.”
If a home receives landmark designation or falls within a landmark district, a permit for demolition is required to be reviewed by City Council and then moves to the Commission on Chicago Landmarks for approval.
Landmarked properties are also subject to the same 90-day demolition delay as “orange” and “red” CHRS-designated properties. Typically, most buildings within a landmark district would not be demolished, noted Miller.
He also said that the additional responsibilities for homeowners are not high under a landmarking designation. “The nice thing about a landmark district is it preserves that continuity, that look, feel and spirit of what people see from the street. And it does not, by any means, keep you from making modifications to the interior, or to build additions on the buildings,” he said.
Miller said Preservation Chicago has reached out to the owners to talk to them about the alternatives to a full demolition, noting the tax benefits and other incentives associated with landmarking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.