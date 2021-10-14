A half-dozen neighborhood landmarks will be featured this weekend in Open House Chicago, the annual event in which buildings across the city open their doors to architecture enthusiasts.
On Oct. 16 and 17, the following sites in Hyde Park will be open for in-person visits:
- Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave.
- Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave.
- KAM Isaiah Israel, 5080 S. Greenwood Ave.
- The Penthouse Hyde Park, 5107 S. Blackstone Ave.
- United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St.
A web app with self-guided tours, including one covering the Obamas' time in Hyde Park, is also available.
Masks are required indoors; some sites may have additional health protocols. Visit https://openhousechicago.org for site hours and further information.
