Hundreds of tenants of two Algonquin Apartment buildings, owned by Mac Properties, are still unhoused after a Dec. 23 power failure knocked out the buildings’ heat, water and electricity.
The electrical failure occurred during the sub-zero holiday cold snap, leaving more than 180 residents without a home for the duration of the year. As of Monday, Jan. 2, the buildings, located at 1607 and 1617 E. 50th Place, still do not have power.
In a Dec. 29 statement, Mac Director of Community Development Peter Cassel said that all occupants had been provided shelter — a spokesman specified that that meant a warming bus and the lobby of next-door Regents Park, 5035 S. East End Ave. — within hours of the outage.
The building’s power went out before noon on Friday; building management began offering accommodations until Saturday evening, Christmas Eve.
Many residents report report having sought alternate accommodations themselves, some choosing to sleep in their cars on a night with temperatures below zero.
Giselle Barrow, a resident since 2016, was at her apartment on the morning of Dec. 23 when the power went out. She got word the next day that a hotel room was available to her, where she is booked through Tuesday, Jan. 3.
"They're not answering their phones, and they have the audacity to expect us to pay January rent when we haven't even been living in our places," she said.
(A Mac spokesman said Monday that they do not expect to charge rent since the Dec. 23 power loss, but that needs to be confirmed with their lender.)
Barrow is concerned about her apartment's security during the closure and the repair work which is tearing up her home. Her refrigerated food in the apartment has spoiled due to the power outage, her sleep is disrupted and her plants are dying.
“We recognize this is a terrible inconvenience and are working as quickly as possible to return residents to their homes,” Cassel wrote to residents after the power failure. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience.”
Mac has been housing the residents of the 137 affected occupied units in Hyde Park hotels and other company-owned apartments during the crisis. Mac also said the company will reimburse affected tenants who have sought their own accommodations.
Meanwhile, Tenants United Hyde Park and Woodlawn, a longstanding Mac critic, is also assisting impacted tenants in organizing with their neighbors. With no end to the power outage in sight, the organization has hosted a tenants' rights meeting for displaced residents and is collecting donations for families in need.
Cassel told the Herald that Mac is working with the city to reopen buildings as soon as possible but that thawing them and checking frozen pipes for leaks is a slow process. He said it is unclear if tenants' property has been damaged, though all residents have renter's insurance as a condition of their leases.
A single Commonwealth Edison transformer powered the two buildings, which are among five that make up the Algonquin Apartment complex.
Per Chicago Municipal Code, when a landlord fails to supply services like heat and electricity, tenants have the right to withhold rent or terminate their rental agreements. The code, however, does not apply in instances of failures of a utility provider.
The mess at Algonquin is Mac's second weather-related issue at buildings it owns in as many months. A mid-November windstorm blew out a Solstice on the Park window panel, necessitating the removal of all similar panels on the building at 1616 E. 56th St. and the month-long closure of its block to vehicle traffic.
(Remediation on Solstice on the Park is complete, and Mac is currently preparing for a city inspection.)
Carolyn Blackshire, a five-year Algonquin resident, was moving possessions out of her still-powerless apartment on Sunday. She said she had been staying with friends instead of in a hotel or other Mac apartment for convenience's sake
"I've never been in this type of situation before in my life," said the Chicago native. "Being swung from pillar to post is very inconvenient for all of us. There are people here who are senior citizens, young, middle aged and animals, and this came at a horrible time."
She's spending money to move out of the building. "I'm leaving the property. I'm going to totally move out," she said. "I don't know where I'm going."
"I hope (Mac) can get this problem fixed. I mean, this is a beautiful area. I thought this was going to be my final place. Unfortunately, it's not. So I'm going to go out on my own and find something."
Mac says residents may terminate their leases without penalty, move into another Mac property without fees and with paid moving expenses or continue living in alternate housing until the buildings reopen. More than a quarter of residents have terminated their leases or moved into new units as of Monday.
Barrow said she can’t afford to rent at other Mac buildings and that she wants additional compensation for the ordeal.
"I have been a good, faithful tenant,” she said, “and that's how you treat me?"
Herald editor Hannah Faris contributed reporting.
