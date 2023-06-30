Several local busses and trains with South Loop routes have been rerouted due to downtown road closures for the weekend’s NASCAR street race.
Effective Thursday evening, June 29, the #6 (Jackson Park Express) bus is rerouted from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the Stevenson Expressway and State Street. Its normal route will resume at Washington Street and Michigan Avenue.
The #2 (Hyde Park Express), #10 (Museum of Science and Industry) and #28 (Stony Island) will similarly be rerouted to the Stevenson Expressway and State Street.
The reroute will be in effect until early morning July 5. Chicago Transit Authority officials advise allowing extra travel time.
For more information on reroutes and delays, visit transitchicago.com/
