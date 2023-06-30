CTA bus

A 60-foot articulated CTA bus, the type the mass transit operator runs on the J14 and 192 routes.

 Courtesy of the CTA

Several local busses and trains with South Loop routes have been rerouted due to downtown road closures for the weekend’s NASCAR street race. 

Effective Thursday evening, June 29, the #6 (Jackson Park Express) bus is rerouted from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the Stevenson Expressway and State Street. Its normal route will resume at Washington Street and Michigan Avenue. 

#6 Bus

Planned reroutes for the #6 (Jackson Park Express) bus.

The #2 (Hyde Park Express), #10 (Museum of Science and Industry) and #28 (Stony Island) will similarly be rerouted to the Stevenson Expressway and State Street.

The reroute will be in effect until early morning July 5. Chicago Transit Authority officials advise allowing extra travel time. 

For more information on reroutes and delays, visit transitchicago.com/

