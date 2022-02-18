The Chicago Department of Public Health has partnered with the Chicago Public Library to place Narcan, a nasal spray that stops people from overdosing on opioids, in select library branches, including three on the mid-South Side. The first rollout was at libraries located in areas with the highest incidence of overdoses.
Those branches are Hall, 4801 S. Michigan Ave., Coleman, 731 E. 63rd St., and South Shore, 2505 E. 73rd St., alongside 11 others citywide. Plans are to expand to 13 more branches, including the Blackstone Branch, 4901 S. Lake Park Ave., later this year.
More than three-quarters of Illinoisans who die from opioid overdoses die before emergency medical responders can arrive on the scene. The powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl is increasingly being found in recreational drugs of all kinds, not just opioids. And the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic touched off a profound uptick in opioid deaths in Chicago: 1,303 died in the city in 2020, the highest in the city's history and up 52% from 2019. Eighty-six percent of those deaths involved fentanyl.
Beyond their traditional book circulation, research tools and reading rooms, public libraries have increasingly become nodes of safety net programs; for instance, they are established warming centers on dangerously cold days.
Public libraries nationwide, being instantaneously recognized community institutions and a public place where vulnerable people are welcome, have responded to the opioid crisis by offering Narcan for free to patrons.
“We are proud to partner with CDPH to improve the lives of Chicagoans and strengthen the communities we serve. As we continue to thoughtfully examine the ways our libraries support the neighborhoods we are in, this partnership to offer Narcan at library branches is a natural fit,” said CPL Deputy Commissioner Maggie Clemons in a statement. “We have libraries located in every neighborhood, safe and trusted community anchors that serve all Chicagoans and help each neighborhood discover its potential. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with CDPH to enhance additional health resources in our libraries.”
CDPH is also working with Chicago clinics to increase the public availability of Narcan, as the antidote can be ordered from the department and healthcare organizations are typically connected with other community organizations.
In an interview, CDPH Medical Director of Behavioral Health Dr. Wilnise Jasmin compared the new availability of Narcan in CPL branches to the free availability of condoms and menstrual products in other public settings. It is not being made available for people suffering overdoses in the libraries themselves but rather being made available for people to take with them.
"Narcan is actually the branch of the generic drug naloxone," Jasmin said. "When someone's experiencing an overdose, the opioids bind to the receptors in part of the brain that controls breathing, and this medication has a stronger affinity for the receptors. So it's able to displace the opioid from the receptor and reverses its effect. So a person is able to wake up and start breathing."
The Narcan is available in blue-and-white boxes. Each box contains two Narcans in it, which contains two nasal sprays. If the first spray is not effective at reviving the person experiencing the overdose after two or three minutes, the second one can be given. CDPH encourages people to call 9-1-1 whenever Narcan is used because the medication has a short half-life and may wear off, at which point the person may overdose again. (Similarly, people experiencing anaphylaxis should still go to emergency departments after taking an EpiPen, as symptoms can rebound after the adrenaline dose counteracts the allergic reaction.)
Narcan works against overdoses from any kind of opioid, from heroin to fentanyl to OxyContin and Vicodin. In the next few weeks, CDPH staffers on the substance use team plan to visit each of the libraries to further educate staff and answer any additional questions. CDPH has asked librarians and staff to check the supply in the boxes and replenish it if it's low.
Making it easily accessible is important because it's usually a bystander who finds someone who is having an overdose. If everyone would carry Narcan with them in case they encounter someone who is overdosing, they could respond. CDPH also encourages drug-users to carry naloxone and inform their social network that they are carrying the antidote.
Jasmin emphasized Illinois' Good Samaritan Act: anyone responding to someone having an overdose is protected against arrest if they are also carrying illegal drugs.
She emphasized Narcan's importance for everyone, not just people who use drugs or those who know people who use drugs.
"We know so many people who had experiences with overdoses this past year," she said. "We want to try to decrease the number of people who are dying from overdoses, so we're enlisting the help of everyone who lives in Chicago to make an impact on that number. Because behind each number is an actual person with a life and family members."
Narcan and naloxone in general have a very long shelf life of around 30 years. Jasmine said studies have shown that the antidote still works after its expiration date for the most part. She said that, given the number of overdoses happening in Chicago, if someone takes it, it will likely be used.
People and organizations can request fentanyl test kits from CDPH via osu.cdph@cityofchicago.org. Organizations can register for the Illinois Department of Human Services' Drug Overdose Prevention Program and get Narcan to distribute at www.dhs.state.il.us/page.aspx?item=58142.
The Illinois Helpline, for help with substance use disorders, is 833-234-6343 and online at helplineil.org/app/home.
"The bottom line is that we are trying to save lives. Anytime an individual survives an overdose, that gives them the opportunity to reestablish their lives and engage in care when they're ready," Jasmin said. "We're trying to make sure that people have the tools they need to stay alive."
