Chicago Public Libraries and the Chicago Department of Public Health have provided Narcan, a nasal spray that stops people from overdosing on opioids, for the public at the Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. The local rollout comes months after it became available at other mid-South Side public libraries.
“The opioid epidemic is a national crisis that has affected more Chicagoans in the last year than ever before,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady in a statement. “We must work together to lower barriers to life-saving resources like Narcan and access to effective treatment in all of our communities.”
According to CDPH, more than 1,420 people died of an opioid overdose last year in Chicago, the highest number ever. For the last several years, opioid overdose deaths have outnumbered those of homicides and traffic crashes combined.
Narcan is now available in all Chicago Public Library branches. CDPH has distributed more than 2,000 Narcan kits and trained more than 300 library workers, including one at every branch, on overdose prevention.
Anyone can take Narcan, no questions asked, from the boxes on the wall at the libraries. A list of all places where Narcan is available from the city is online. Anyone in Illinois can call the IL Helpline for Opioids at 833-234-6343 to be referred the same day to opioid use disorder treatment through the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.