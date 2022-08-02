Framed against the sky with the lake in the distance, a new sculpture just north of Promontory Point appears to explode into a vortex of metallic animals bound together by wire. Large enough to walk under or around, the sculpture’s limbs take on different forms from every perspective.
Nancy Rubins, an American sculpture and installation artist known for reusing everyday objects, spoke with the Herald about this sculpture, named “Agrifolia Majoris.” The sculpture’s new home at the Point is part of a partnership program between the Chicago Park District and EXPO Chicago, the city’s premier annual international modern art exhibition.
“Agrifolia Majoris” is part of Rubins’ “Diversifolia” series, which features four large-scale works, in a “seemingly natural arrangement of animal forms, abstracted from their original caricature-like approximations,” according to EXPO CHICAGO. She began working on the series in 2016, and created “Agrifolia Majoris” in 2017.
(Rubins’ first public installation was actually commissioned in Chicagoland in 1980. The sculpture, “Big Bil-Bored,” was a 43-foot tall piece constructed of discarded household appliances, that towered outside the Cermak Plaza shopping center in Berwyn, Illinois. It was highly controversial, and was voted “Ugliest Sculpture in Chicago” in a radio poll.)
The sculpture’s placement at the Point is part of EXPO’s IN/SITU Outside program, which partners with the Park District and Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events to install temporary public art installations along the lakefront. (“In Situ” means in place, and outside refers to the outdoor locations of the pieces).
Since the program’s beginning in 2015, pieces on display have predominantly been loans from local galleries or artists. “Agrifolia Majoris” is no different, on loan from the Rhona Hoffman Gallery.
Rubins was introduced to Michael Dimitroff, Manager of Art Initiatives for the Chicago Park District, through Rhona Hoffman. Dimitroff then helped Rubins locate the Promontory Point site on a berm just north of the park. He described the sculpture as a “vortex” of fusiform shapes.
“Agrifolia Majoris” is made up of a multiplicity of cast metal objects that Rubins speculated were initially used as lawn decorations or advertisements of some sort. After accumulating hundreds of these objects—through a friend who occasionally brings her assorted items to work with—she realized they were very structurally sound, and could be built in cantilever (a rigid element supported at only one end).
“He’ll bring a few things over to me and say, ‘what do you think about this?’ One day he said to me, ‘You want some hogs?’ Yeah sure, I want some hogs. That’s when I first started (working with) aluminum. Six of these life-size, giant hogs. And I thought, what in the world would anybody do with these?” From these came another piece in the series, “Hog de la Ivy.”
Rubins works with an engineer to ensure the structural integrity of the whole, but it leaves room for experimentation. She added that recently she has loved turning the metal objects upside down, as viewers can better see the workmanship. “I’ve even been slicing them up so you can really see the inside,” Rubins added.
“Agrifolia Majoris” is actually one in a pair of sculptures by Rubins installed along the shoreline as part of the IN/SITU Outside program. The other in the duo, “Dense Bud,” sits on the North Side in Edgewater, at roughly 5400 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Dimitroff said the two sculptures are installed as “bookends to the lakefront” of sorts.
The project required the installation of concrete platforms and infrastructure specifically for high-level, rotating art, which means we can expect sculptures to live there for years to come. According to Dimitroff, the sculptures are currently on exhibition for a year, with a one-year extension available.
Formerly at the Promontory Point site was Mark di Suervo’s “Destino,” which had been on display since 2016. Dimitroff noted that people came to love the sculpture, which was made up of towering, rust-colored steel beams, because it was “kinetic and interesting.”
This is the first time these particular works of Rubins’ will be installed outdoors. Two of her other works—“Agrifauna Delicata” and “Crocodylius Philodendrus”—have been installed outside in Amsterdam and London, respectively.
The structural integrity was tested prematurely when, on June 13, the final night of installation of “Agrifolia Majoris,” severe winds swept through Hyde Park. After clocking in at 84 mph at O’Hare, the supercell storm bypassed downtown entirely, and then tore through Hyde Park, activating tornado sirens. According to Dimitroff, there were about 150 trees felled in the area, 30 of which were along the lakefront near 51st Street. The structure, however, remained perfectly intact.
Rubins also has two works currently showing at the Art Institute of Chicago from her series “Our Friend Fluid Metal.” But now, Dimitroff said, her sculptures will also be accessible at the lakefront, and will be part of the built environment.
