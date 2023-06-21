More than 100 workers at the Museum of Science and Industry have voted to unionize, the latest in a wave of labor organizing victories at museums and cultural institutions around the city.
About 140 workers in the museum’s guest experience, operations and education departments are set to join the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31, the union workers at the Field Museum, Art Institute of Chicago, Newberry Library and Notebaert Nature Museum have in recent months voted to affiliate with.
In a ballot election with the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month, staff voted in two groups. The largest group, which represents more than 100 guest engagement facilitators, educators and other workers, voted 79 to 26 in favor of the union, Museum of Science and Industry Workers United (MSIWU) - AFSCME Council 31.
The smaller group, which represents more than a dozen administrative and educational workers, voted nine to six in favor of the union; another three ballots were challenged by management, and the election results could not be determined on the June 17 ballot count.
In a statement, AFSCME Council 31 anticipated that the challenges will be resolved in the coming days.
“We came together out of care for one another as coworkers and out of love for this museum and the communities we serve,” wrote the MSIWU’s organizing committee in a statement. “We are organizing with hope in our hearts to make MSI a better place to work, and to call the institution to live up to the values it proclaims.”
In a statement, museum management said that regardless of outcome, the administration will continue to prioritize “building our positive workplace culture that supports the Museum of Science and Industry and benefits the greater Chicago community.”
“Although we do not yet have the full results of this weekend’s vote, the outcome will not change our commitment to our employees,” said Kelsey Ryan, the MSI’s director of public relations.
Months in the making, workers’ organizing campaign went public in mid-April with an open letter to museum management.
In the letter, workers said they were forming a union to “address the internal inequities” at the museum, and are seeking pay equity, more professional development opportunities and the implementation of health and safety protocols.
“The museum operates like a machine with many moving parts, and it cannot thrive if we are unable to stand in solidarity with one another,” the letter reads. “We deserve a workplace culture that embodies the value of workers.”
Within weeks of launching the campaign, dozens workers would hold a rally on the front steps of the institution, demanding that management its “divisive campaign of misinformation meant to confuse employees.” These activities, which workers called union-busting tactics, included holding all-staff meetings, sending emails and posting fliers intended to dissuade workers from organizing.
“We won by overcoming management’s divisive anti-union campaign and the big-money union-busting law firm they hired to stop us from winning a seat at the table and a voice on the job,” MSIWU said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.