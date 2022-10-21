Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., is set to debut its new playground next Saturday, Oct. 29, the centerpiece of a $1.35 million capital improvement project for the school.
The project is funded entirely through the 53rd Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, which was approved by Chicago City Council in April of this year. In addition to a new playground, the funds will also be used to create a new sports field and finance other building improvements.
(Murray is among 11 other Chicago Public Schools that received a total of $26.7 million in TIF funding for capital improvement projects in April.)
According to Murray Principal Greg Mason, the playground is years in the making and the design is a composite of several other public school playgrounds Murray staff surveyed over the last year.
Construction on the playground began in late September and took about a month to complete.
As part of its annual fall festival, Murray's Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon - 3 p.m. at 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.