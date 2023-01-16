The University of Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Police Department say three robberies that occurred within minutes of each other the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, in Hyde Park share similar characteristics and may be related.
At around 12:55 a.m., a University of Chicago faculty member was exiting their vehicle at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave. when four people with handguns exited a white sedan and took the faculty member’s property.
At around 12:56 a.m., four U. of C. students were walking at 5426 S. Greenwood Ave. were approached by four people with handguns who exited a white sedan, took the students’ property and fled.
At around 1:05 a.m., several students walking at 1005 E. 60th St. were approached by two people with handguns, who took the students property and fled in a white vehicle.
CPD arrested multiple suspects in a white Nissan later that morning. No one was physically injured.
