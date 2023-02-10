Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9.
According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
The suspect was arrested by UCPD shortly after; the building resident struck by the hammer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. There is no known motive at this time.
Affected storefronts include Sweet Green, 1500 E. 53rd St., The Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St., Oooh Wee It Is!, 1508 E. 53rd St., and Bonne Sante Health Foods, 1512 E. 53rd St.
As of Friday morning, the storefronts remain boarded up.
