The Muddy Waters Mojo Museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave., has received a $1.1 million capital grant for the restoration of the legendary Blues musician’s Kenwood home and future programming once it opens.
The grant was announced in March of this yea and is provided by the Mellon Foundation’s Humanities in Place program. It will go in large part towards rehabbing the museum’s basement, where Waters and his band would practice.
“Muddy Waters embodies the American Dream. A Mississippi sharecropper who followed his dreams to Chicago, created the Chicago Blues and changed the world,” said Chandra Cooper, museum founder and Waters’ great-granddaughter, in a statement. With this grant, Cooper continued, “the Muddy Waters MOJO Museum will bring his story of blood, sweat and tears to life, inspire new generations to extend his legacy, and draw residents and tourists from around the world.”
Set to open in 2024, the museum will host live performances, music and wellness classes and other public programming.
In September, the museum also received a $100,000 grant from the city’s inaugural Together We Heal Creative Place Program, which will go towards creating the Mojo Garden and Performance Center in an adjacent vacant lot.
