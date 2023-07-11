Movies on the Midway, a free weekly series of children’s movies and outdoor activities, returns to the Midway Plaisance tomorrow night.
Hosted by the University of Chicago, Movies on the Midway will take place every Wednesday through mid-August at 1130 Midway Plaisance, between Kimbark and Dorchester avenues. All activities will begin at 7 p.m.
The July 12 series kickoff will feature a night of craft-making and art projects exploring the theme of imagination, followed by a screening of the 2019 animated adventure film “Wonder Park.”
Next Wednesday, July 19, attendees are invited to participate in a double Dutch session with Chicago’s Jumping Juniors, followed by the 2022 film “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
On July 26, U. of C. paleontology professor Paul Sereno will share artifacts and stories from his team’s latest dinosaur expedition in Niger, followed by a screening of the 2022 science-fiction film “Strange World.”
On August 2, the U. of C. Police Department will host a screening of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” along with a series of anti-bullying activities and an appearance from the Cook County Sheriff’s therapy dog, Zilly.
Closing out the series on August 9, a group of U. of C. South Pole Telescope and Cosmic Microwave Background researchers will present the 2022 movie “Lightyear,” as well as telescope demonstrations.
For more information on the weekly events and a complete schedule, click this link. Screenings are subject to inclement weather; visit the U. of C.’s Office of Civic Engagement social media pages for day-of updates on postponements.
