Feedback solicited from Mount Carmel High School students, parents, employees, alumni and donors has moved the all-male school's board of directors to decide against going co-educational in the fall of 2023, as the administration proposed earlier this summer.
“It is time to look ahead to a bright future,” said Don Barry, Mount Carmel’s board chair. “As we move forward, it is our goal to continue to ensure the brightest possible future for our young men.”
The school had considered going co-ed in light of downward elementary and high school enrollment trends in both broader demographics and Catholic schooling. The proposal to open up the school came from a desire to proactively make a decision about Mount Carmel's future while its attendance is relatively strong.
Two decades ago, Mount Carmel, 6410 S. Dante Ave., had more than 800 students. Today, its enrollment is 575. School President Brendan Conroy said in June that the choice to go co-ed was about maintaining Mount Carmel's stability in the next 20 to 75 years.
Stakeholders "overwhelmingly" told the Mount Carmel administration that they wanted the school to remain all-male, though, and that remaining all-male would be in the school's best interest, per an August 2nd statement from the school. It also noted that recruiting female students to the school would be challenging.
“We often talk with faculty about becoming the premier all-male school in Chicago, in the Midwest and in the United States," Conroy said in the statement. “We aspire to that, and we will relentlessly pursue enrollment growth, increased alumni engagement and our ability to raise funds necessary for a thriving future. Our Mount Carmel community has spoken. We will need everyone to help us achieve those goals.”
Members of the Carmelite religious order founded the school in Hyde Park in 1900. It moved to Woodlawn the following year and was consecrated in 1902.
