The Mount Carmel Caravan beat the Batavia Bulldogs 44-20 on Saturday in Champaign to win the school's 14th state championship and 26th overall.
The win in the Class 7A tournament gives Mount Carmel a perfect season. They beat St. Rita of Cascia High School, 7740 S. Western Ave., 20-9 in the semifinals and Brother Rice High School, 10001 S. Pulaski Road, 48-12 in the quarterfinals.
The Sun-Times reports that the Caravan scored four touchdowns, powered by quarterback Blainey Dowling, in the first two quarters. Jordan Lynch coached.
