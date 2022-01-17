The community food drive to fill the Love Fridge at Augustana Lutheran Church was a rousing success Monday, with more food donated than could fit on the shelves.
Monday’s event was a partnership between the Love Fridge and CollaBOOration, which was launched in 2019 to combat mischief and vandalism occurring on Halloween, said founder Bennie Currie.
They chose Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the date for the event because, Currie said, “He talked about giving back. It’s a day of service.”
The food that couldn’t fit in the pantry also filled the Love Fridge at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., near Harold Washington Park, said Love Fridge manager Sarah Hoehn.
But, she said, that food won’t last long: “We have several families who come seven days a week. And they have four kids at home, and they come to see what we have.”
Hoehn said the fridge, which was founded last June, empties out every day. The model is “take what you need, leave what you can.”
Free COVID PCR testing was also available Monday through Prism Health Lab.
State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) attended the event and was tested for COVID.
“What they put together here is just absolutely amazing,” he said. “Bennie and the CollaBOOration crew have been amazing in the fact that they’ve got this positive vision.”
Hyde Park resident Kasey Klipsch brought bags of food to donate with his 9-year-old son. The pair were doing their annual service day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We did get some staples, but we figured a lot of people bring staples, but not everybody gets things like desserts, treats,” Klipsch said. “We tried to focus on that this year. I let my son pick (the groceries) out.”
The Love Fridge had asked specifically for eggs, milk and cake mix to stock the pantry.
“We encourage people to leave what they can,” Hoehn said.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the Love Fridge can sign up here.
The Fridge is always open at 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave. for donations or for folks to take what they need. It includes fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs and other perishable items as well as shelf-stable pantry items and toiletries.
