Park Station, the 56-unit mixed-income building proposed for 63rd Street and South Maryland Avenue, passed through the Chicago Plan Commission at its Aug. 26 meeting.
A joint partnership between DL3 Realty and Michaels Development Company, the five-story development also includes nearly 3,500 square feet of retail. It went up for a vote in front of 20th Ward residents earlier this summer, which Ald. Jeanette Taylor’s (20th) office announced at the beginning of August that it had passed.
DL3, led by managing partner Leon Walker, has been involved in a number of Woodlawn ventures, among them the award-winning Jewel-Osco at 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, as well as the new Friend Health headquarters at Cottage Grove and 63rd Street.
Department of Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara praised the project at the Plan Commission meeting.
“This is such an all-star team and I really just want to commend the way this team worked through the affordable units, because this is the first instance of putting into motion the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, which mandates deeper affordability,” she said. “We were breaking some ground here and figuring out how we get to the lower incomes here that you see.”
The 56 units are a mix of one-, two- and three-bedrooms, with 41 of them available under the Affordable Requirements Ordinance. Those will rent between 30% and 60% of Area Median Income ($470 to $940 per month).
The building will also include a fitness center, community rooms and a business center run by local community organization Sunshine Enterprises.
Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox also endorsed the development, describing it as part of an “anti-gentrification strategy.”
“Here you have an example of an appropriately scaled building that’s a block away from transit, it has a wide range of affordability,” he said. “I just think that we should stop and acknowledge that this is the way you really kind of create a more sustainable and equitable neighborhood framework.”
