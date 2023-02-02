The city has begun moving hundreds of migrants into the former Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn Thursday morning amidst continued resistance from some residents.
Early in the morning on Feb. 2, a city bus arrived carrying about a dozen migrants to the temporary shelter at 6420 S. University Ave. Around noon, a second bus arrived but its path to the school was soon blocked by two male residents.
Wearing a bright yellow jacket, Andre Smith, who is running for 20th Ward alderman against incumbent Ald. Jeanette Taylor, and Luis Cardona, who lives in Woodlawn, stood in front of the bus for about an hour in protest of the city moving forward with the shelter despite opposition from the community.
“This is a CTA bus. This is our tax dollars,” said Smith as a dozen or so police officers looked on. “We (refuse) to move because the (city) did not work with the community, and we’re not working with them.”
As both men refused to budge, the bus driver reversed the vehicle down University Avenue and took an alternate route on Greenwood Avenue to another entrance.
According to a mayoral spokesperson Thursday afternoon, about "100 men and women moved into Wadsworth. Due to capacity levels, these individuals were relocated from other facilities.”
At a January community meeting about the shelter with city officials, Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze said the city plans to house about 250 men and women in the school for two years, after which the building will be turned back over to Chicago Public Schools.
Most of the repurposed school's inhabitants will be Venezuelan asylum seekers, but it will also provide shelter to unhoused local residents.
Security contracted by the city will be on the premises 24/7, and an 11 p.m. curfew for those living at the shelter will be instituted. Chicago Police Department officers will also check the building frequently, paying "special attention" to the campus, according to Roderick Watson, CPD's 3rd District commander.
The use of Wadsworth as a shelter is part of the city’s response to the more than 5,100 migrants who have been bussed to Chicago from Texas and Colorado since August 2022. Another 1,500 people similarly seeking refugee or asylum status have also arrived to the city independently in that time.
The city has so far set up 14 temporary housing accommodations in decommissioned libraries, vacant schools, churches and park facilities across the city. But new arrivals are coming every day, a spokesperson from the Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS), and the shelter system is getting increasingly overwhelmed.
But plans for the shelter have been met with significant pushback from many Woodlawn residents. At the January community meeting, dozens of residents expressed exasperation to city officials at the project’s moving ahead without community input and in a neighborhood many said the city has neglected for decades.
Thursday's sudden move-in also comes after repeated delays of the shelter’s opening and ongoing confusion from the city as to its plans. On Monday, a mayoral spokesperson told the Herald that the administration still had "not determined a firm date on when this space will open for shelter for all those in need of support.”
On Thursday, the mayoral spokesperson did not answer additional questions from the Herald as to the shelter's capacity, how long it will be used for and if there was communication from the city to residents regarding the move-in.
Ald. Taylor issued a long statement that afternoon, noting Woodlawn's history as a home to Black Chicagoans displaced by gentrification and the complicated interactions between Black and Latino Chicagoans through the city's history. She said Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration has pitted the Black and Latino communities against each other again "through their lack of transparency and unwillingness to address community demands."
Taylor said she wants Woodlawn to get resources in light of the systemic racism it has experienced from the city in the past and for Chicago "to be a real sanctuary for those in search of a better life."
She also included a list of demands for the city in the statement, among them that 50% of hiring and contracting for the shelter to go to Woodlawn residents, businesses and organizations and for the Wadsworth building to be turned into a long-term community resource, alongside other community benefits.
The Chicago Police Department’s 3rd District weekly community meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave. District Cmdr. Roderick Watson has scheduled another meeting for Feb. 16 to discuss the Wadsworth situation. Taylor’s office is to have its own meeting on Feb. 16 as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.