The Chicago Park District inches closer to finalizing plans for a new play space and recreational area at the east end of the Midway Plaisance. The hotly contested playspace, which will feature activities like a tree-top adventure course and forest maze, is part of a redesign triggered by the construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park.
At a June 21 virtual meeting on the proposed design of a new "universal-design play space" and overall landscaping for the eastern end of the Midway Plaisance between the Metra Tracks and S. Stony Island Ave., the Chicago Park District and its consultant, Site Design Group, were peppered with questions and criticisms about the proposed design and the process by which the site was chosen.
Of particular concern to many meeting attendees was the development of the recreational space in Hyde Park rather than in Woodlawn, where it was said that recreational space is needed more, and the loss of a wetland.
The design review for the east end of the Midway Plaisance site and the inclusion of "new play area features" in the design was stipulated by the November 2020 Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between various federal, state and city agencies that allowed the construction of the Obama Presidential Center and associated roadway projects to proceed.
This stipulation of the MOA resulted from Jackson Park having received a little over $260,000 in Urban Parks and Recreation Recovery (UPARR) Act of 1978 funds in 1980 and 1981. UPARR mandates that any conversion of recreational or park property that had received UPARR funds must be replaced by an area of equivalent use and size.
The June meeting was the third of five "Community Updates" scheduled by the Park District for the project. It is also the last of these meetings before the Park District submits a more fully developed design for review and comment to a group of 97 organizations and individuals designated as the project's “Consulting Parties.” The Park District estimates that the fourth meeting will take place in late September after they and Site Design have received, considered and responded to those reviews and comments.
At the meeting, Site Design presented a single conceptual "Ribbons" design for the play space. This design took into account community responses to two conceptual play space designs that were presented during the Park District's May 3rd meeting.
The new "Ribbons" design comprises three "interwoven pathways," each designed for a different level of risk - universally accessible, moderated challenges and acceptable risks - and three nodes for focused activity - a water node, a music node and a gathering node.
Among the many individual elements that were proposed for possible inclusion in the new "Ribbons" design were a climbing wall, the tree-top adventure course, a sensory path, a shade structure and a ropes course. The new conceptual "Ribbons" design and a list of its possible individual elements can be seen in a slide deck, which was presented at the meeting.
In addition to presenting the new design for the play space, and in response to community concerns about accessibility to the site by variously abled people using sidewalks or cars, the Park District and Site Design proposed creating a drop-off-only (no parking) area along the north side of the eastbound section of the Midway Plaisance parkway at the site. The Park District also stated that it is exploring the possibility of adding midblock pedestrian crossings across the Midway Plaisance parkway along both sides of the site.
During the presentation and the subsequent question and answer period, 51 written comments were posted by 20 individual authors. Of these, 39 comments were made by eight individual authors. Following the Park District's response to these written comments, the virtual forum was opened to phone-in questions and comments.
The comments and questions were by-and-large critical of either the process by which the site was selected, the selection of the site itself, or the proposed use of the site in that it removed a wetland.
Site selection
Many residents questioned why this site was chosen as opposed to other South Side locations.
"This is a unique opportunity to improve environmental justice outcomes by putting a new recreational space in an underserved community (Woodlawn),” wrote Ray Lodato.
"Please note that UPARR calls for a community process to identify replacement space,” added B Nichols Lodato. “No opportunity was granted to (the) community to look at (the) constellation of areas in need of parkland investments prior to codifying (the) site in (the) MOA."
Eiliesh Tuffy, Coordinating Planner with the Department of Planning and Development, responded that while the language in the UPARR legislation recommends that the replacement space serve the same community, it is an ideal and not required.
"The location of the east end of the Midway is essentially serving the same exact community as the space where the project is occurring. So that was a big reason why this location was identified," said Tuffy.
Wetland removal
Several residents raised concerns regarding the area's wetland.
The latest design proposal would involve grading the site, focusing water runoff to its corners, and eventually delivering excess water to the city’s storm water system if it couldn’t be stored on site in the below-ground water table.
Some raised concerns for the protection of the natural space, others pushed back on expansion of the mowed-lawn aesthetic that makes up much of the Midway.
Phoning in, Kristi Rawson said, "I don't understand why we need to drain a half an acre on the easternmost end to have more mowed lawn."
Heather Gleason, Chicago Park District Director of Planning and Construction, responded that the Park District does “tons of acreage of natural plantings.” She noted a recent planting at Jackson Park, directly across from Cornell, that was done with the federal government’s Great Lakes Fishery and Ecosystem Restoration (GLFER) project.
"We do, at the Park District, focus so much on natural areas, but we do have to balance. We don't have the ability to just put natural plantings everywhere,” said Gleason. “We have folks who want to do recreation and this space has also been used in the past for informal soccer practice and football practice."
Other concerns
Among other concerns were the design for the play space becoming too “cluttered,” and excessive noise from nearby trains traveling along the Canadian Central tracks at the west end of the project area.
"I really think people need to understand the disruptive element that the freight trains will cause for kids that are out there playing,” said Kristi Rawson. “I'm not joking when I say whatever you put there, whatever equipment you put there, it will shake and that will change people's experience of the site."
Marc Lipinski noted that the Park District could amend the MOA. “The amendment provision of the MOA is an opportunity to correct the error in excluding the public from the site selection process,” said Lipinski. (An amended MOA could place the UPARR replacement property at a different site.)
The MOA itself states, "this MOA may be amended when such an amendment is agreed to in writing by all signatories and invited signatories. The amendment will be effective on the date a copy is signed by all the signatories and invited signatories."
According to Jaime Loichinger, Assistant Director, Office of Federal Agency Programs, Federal Permitting, Licensing, and Assistance Section, "Pursuant to the MOA's terms, an amendment can be sought by any signatory or invited signatories. Should any signatory or invited signatory believe an amendment is warranted, that party can make the request to FHWA to initiate the amendment process."
In response to a question from the Hyde Park Herald asking if the Park District intended to initiate a process of amending the MOA, a Park District spokesperson said, "the Park District does not have authority to unilaterally amend the Memorandum of Agreement with the federal agencies, and has no plan to initiate the amendment process."
