Consistent with all neighborhood ice rinks, the Midway Plaisance Ice Rink will close on Feb. 15. Skating has been very popular this pandemic year; to maintain social distancing, the Park District limited the total number of skaters on the rink at one time to 50. On Jan. 2, an employee at the rink estimated that the wait time to skate at midday to be one and one-and-a-half hours.