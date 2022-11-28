The Chicago Park District opened the Midway Plaisance Ice Rink on Nov. 18 for the season.
The rink, on the Midway between Ellis and Woodlawn avenues, opens to the public every day at 12 p.m. Pick-up hockey games and skating lessons will also run through the season.
Admission to the rink is free, and skate rentals for all ages are available for $7. Registration before attending programs or open skate sessions is advised and can be done online.
Pick-up games include rat hockey, for players 18 and older, and stick and puck and pond hockey, a combination program of open access to the ice for practicing skills, followed by 45-minutes of team practice. Skating lessons are drop-in and provide instruction on the basics of balance, forward stride, starting and stopping.
Lessons and pick-up games range from $8-10 per person. Skate rentals are included for all classes.
Across the city, the Chicago Park District operates five other outdoor rinks seasonally and two indoor rinks year-round. The Midway Plaisance skating rink and all other Chicago Park District outdoor rinks will be open through Feb. 20th.
For more information or to register for programs, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/midway-plaisance-ice-rink.
Hours and classes below:
Open Skate hours:
Mondays-Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fridays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m
Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Additional classes:
Rat Hockey on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Stick & Puck on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. followed by Pond Hockey from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Learn to Skate on Saturdays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.