The atmosphere was celebratory outside the Chicago Board of Elections on Friday morning, August 5. A dozen members of the Coalition to Save Our Mental Health Centers gathered to deliver more than 15,000 signatures collected in support of a referendum that would establish new community mental health centers in West Town and Southeast Chicago.
If local voters support it in the November General Election, a new mental health center providing services free-of-charge to residents of Woodlawn, South Shore, Kenwood and Hyde Park will be established.
“I am so excited and so encouraged,” said Jeannette Jones, a coalition volunteer from South Shore. “It is a privilege to be a part of this movement. We are all here because we care about our communities and we care about our people.”
On November 8, residents in area precincts—to be determined—will be asked to vote on a property tax increase by 0.025% of the Equally Assessed Value (EAV) of their property to fund the center. This equates to an additional $4 for every $1000 that each homeowner pays in taxes per year.
Per state law, the rate cannot increase beyond 0.025% and the dollars would be protected for the sole purpose of funding the community mental health center.
Rapheal Arteberry, a lead organizer at the coalition and a Bronzeville resident, said the referendum will be legally binding if it passes. Per the Community Expanded Mental Health Services Act, 2011 state legislation that gives residents the ability to create community funded and approved mental health centers, a governing commission of nine residents, including two mental health professionals, would be established to manage funds and assess needed services.
This governing commission would work in tandem with a service provider they hire to run the day-to-day operations of the center, as well as determine the services to be provided and an appropriate location for the facility. Locations must be centrally located and accessible by public transport, according to Rebecca Jarcho, an assistant director at the coalition.
The services offered, such as trauma counseling and treatment for substance abuse disorders, would be informed by a Community Health Needs Assessment. This would be conducted by the coalition to identify key stressors in the area and services that residents would like to have available.
Members of the coalition expect that demand will be substantial. A July Community Health Needs Assessment conducted by the University of Chicago Medical Center identified mental health as a top health concern among youths, adults and seniors in the area. This data was based on information gathered from community members and stakeholders spanning 12 ZIP codes on Chicago’s South Side, as well as 13 Southland ZIP codes across 17 cities.
Chicagoans have long dealt with limited access to mental health services, though the worst of this dearth is seen on the South and West sides.
In 2020, the Collaborative for Community Wellness Chicago found that 79% of the city’s population live in ZIP codes with 0.197 therapists per 1,000 residents. In the collaborative’s city-wide survey conducted between August 2021 and March 2022, 90% of respondents said they would go, or probably go, to city-run mental health services in their neighborhood if services were free.
The Coalition to Save Our Mental Health Centers has been working to re-establish fully funded centers since 1991, when Mayor Richard M. Daley and the Chicago Department of Public Health devised a plan to close most of the city’s 19 public mental health centers.
In 2011, by the end of Daley’s final term, 12 clinics remained. A year later, Mayor Rahm Emmanuel closed half of the city’s remaining clinics. These budget cuts, which made little difference in the city’s then-$8.2 billion budget, shifted hundreds of patients en masse from community mental health centers to emergency rooms and correctional facilities.
Today, only six of the original 19 public centers remain open. Only one of these remaining centers, Kenwood’s Greater Grand Mental Health, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., is accessible to residents of the communities targeted by this referendum.
“This area has underprivileged people who don’t have the money to go and seek help for depression, addiction or trauma,” said Jones. “The Black community is particularly underserved by mental health facilities. I don’t know of one in (South Shore) at all.”
The first community mental health center created through this program, the Kedzie Center in North River, opened in 2014. This center reports around 3,200 encounters of mental health care per year, such as individual counseling and group sessions, as well as classroom-based workshops and support groups.
In 2020, the coalition successfully petitioned for a referendum in Bronzeville, where 88% of voters supported establishing a community mental health center.
The Bronzeville community center is set to open in 2023, and it is estimated that homeowners will pay around $16-$24 per year to fund the service. The local governing commission is currently in the process of hiring their service provider, having sent out a Request For Proposals earlier this summer; bids for providers are due September 15.
Once a provider is locked down, the commission and provider will work together to find an appropriate location for the center.
This center will serve the Near South Side, Douglas, Oakland, Grand Boulevard, Fuller Park and Washington Park neighborhoods. The needs assessment conducted in these neighborhoods (released in March of this year) found that the “most desired services” are group and individual counseling, followed by education programs and youth services. In the same survey, the plurality of respondents (about 40%) told the governing committee that the “most important” groups to provide services to are unhoused people and single parents.
Building off of Bronzeville’s success, the coalition, partnering with the Initiative for Community Empowerment, started collecting signatures for their Southeast petition last summer. By early August of this year, volunteers from the Southeast community – comprising about 40 members – collected more than 4,800 signatures.
In the lead up to November 8, the coalition’s Southeast Community Action Team is planning to pivot to an education campaign. Residents can expect to see the referendum advertised through a newsletter distributed by the Coalition and signage around the community. Jarcho said they will also work to garner endorsements from community leaders, faith groups, local businesses, nonprofits and schools.
While an increase in property taxes can be something residents tend to shy away from, Jarcho said the coalition is optimistic given the “overwhelmingly” positive response so far.
“Our canvassers make a concerted effort to explain to residents that this property tax increase is very small, can never go up, and is protected by law to only go towards the running of this community mental health center.”
