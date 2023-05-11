At the Wentworth (2nd) District Council’s inaugural community meeting Wednesday evening, dozens of mid-South Siders gathered to learn more about and share ideas for the new model for police oversight, albeit with some skepticism.
The first body of its kind in the city, councilors and residents alike expressed some uncertainty as to the full scope of the council’s responsibilities during the May 10 meeting at King College Preparatory High School, 4445 S. Drexel Blvd.
“We are building this ship as we’re sailing,” Alexander J. Perez said to an audience of 50 neighbors, police accountability organizers, former Chicago Police Department (CPD) commanders and other district councilors.
In the February 28 municipal election, three people in each of the city’s 22 police districts were elected to serve on the newly created police district councils, the city’s first democratically-elected model for police oversight and accountability. In the 2nd District, an area which runs from roughly 31st to 60th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway to the lakefront, candidates Julia Kline, Alexander J. Perez and Ephraim Lee were elected. They were sworn in on May 2.
Among a police district council’s responsibilities is running a monthly community meeting to gather input on local police department practices, which councilors then bring to the citywide seven-member Community Commission for Public Safety (CCPSA). The CCPSA has the power to set departmental policy and review the CPD budget, as well as hiring and firing power over members of the city’s Police Board, CPD superintendent and head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), the agency charged with probing police misconduct.
Local councils are also tasked with and developing and implementing community policing initiatives and restorative justice programs. The councilors will hold four-year terms.
The commission and local councils were created in an ordinance last summer, but the movement for community control of the police stems back to the 1960s, when the Black Panther Party sparked the first citywide push for civilian oversight.
“I am curious to see how this plays out. This is something new — new mayor, new protocols, new community involvement. And I’m curious to hear what the citizens where I live think about the police and how they think the job should be done,” said Cornelia Lott, a retired 30-year CPD commander and community member, ahead of the meeting. “I really don’t think that a lot of the people that complain about the police know any police.”
The inaugural meeting kicked off with a musical performance by Stormy Martin, who Kline recently met at Sip & Savor cafe. After a candid run-through of procedure — a three-person roll call and approval of bylaws — the new council introduced themselves and their respective roles. For the council’s first year, Perez will serve as chairperson, Kline as the community engagement coordinator and Lee as a member of the nominating committee.
The council then opened the floor up to the community. Amidst some procedural hiccups, attendees offered a slew of comments, questions and recommendations for the council’s first steps.
Zakiyyah Muhammad, a former precinct captain in Bronzeville, asked councilors whether the meetings will replace Police Board meetings (they will not) and said she was disappointed in COPA’s effectiveness. According to a 2022 report from NBC 5, these misconduct investigations take an average of 3.8 years to reach the Police Board for discipline.
"We’re just tired of (COPA) dragging everything out, we're just sick and tired of it, because there's just too much crime going on,” Muhammad said. “There's too much pain in our community and we just want to see something done."
The council will also not replace Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meetings, a community policing model that allows residents to bring crime and safety issues directly to the beat officers in their neighborhoods.
“The people who wrote this law are coming from the perspective that the existing systems to hold police accountable haven’t worked. The Police Board hasn’t worked, COPA hasn’t worked, CAPS hasn’t worked,” Kline said. “The commission is designed to be an entirely separate and new system.”
Also in attendance were councilors from other South Side police districts: Anthony David Bryant from the 3rd District, Teresa Chandler from the 7th District and Brenda Waters from the 4th District.
“Some of the initiatives that district councils may have is an advisory council where some of you all can join, to help have input to steer the agenda with some of our initiatives,” Bryant said. This could include community fairs and “Know Your Rights” workshops.
But some attendees doubted whether the council would supplement the work of existing bodies.
“I came here because my neighbors reminded me that we had this on our calendar. I wasn’t sure the day that I voted, and I’m not sure today, what the point or purpose of this council is,” said Terry Ervin, a Bronzevile resident. “What I have gotten from what you’ve said so far is that yet another layer of people are going to police the police.” She argued that the area doesn’t have enough police, an issue the council will not help.
“I think the issue that my neighbors are having, and that the community and the village is having in this moment, is that this feels no different from anything else that we’ve dealt with,” added Marquinn McDonald, founder of Watch Guard, a Bronzeville-based citizen patrol group.
Lee agreed that the department is hemorrhaging officers, with more than 1,000 officers leaving CPD last year. He also noted that sitting officers have racked up billions of dollars in settlements and judgements stemming from complaints filed against them.
The council said that they will review every comment reported to them by community members, synthesizing them in a report to the CCPSA.
Midway through the meeting, the council abandoned attempts to respond to every question, writing them down instead.
Councilors encouraged attendees to tell their friends and to make sure they had provided their contact information to continue to grow meeting attendance. The next district council meeting will be held on June 15; a location has yet to be determined.
For more information on the 2nd District Police Council, visit its website or fill out this form to get involved.
