On Monday, Oct. 17, former first lady Michelle Obama paid a surprise visit to students at Hyde Park Academy during an all-day assembly.
The school is located at 6220 S. Stony Island Ave. and is right across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, currently under construction in Jackson Park and slated to open in 2025. It’s also near her childhood home.
“I was you. I am from the same neighborhood, same background, same kind of parents, same dreams and same insecurities. If I can be here, there is no reason you can’t be anything you can imagine,” Obama said, joined onstage by Hyde Park Academy senior Zaida Soumanou and junior Micaela Turner. The three had an hour-long conversation where Obama answered student-submitted questions about hardships, success and finding one’s purpose.
Prior to the event, Obama also sat down with 10 students from Youth Guidance’s Working on Womanhood (WOW) program, a year-long trauma-informed counseling and clinic mentoring program implemented across 10 Chicago Public Schools, for a discussion centered on wellbeing and developing a healthy sense of self.
The assembly also formally kicked off the start of the Obama Foundation’s “Futures Series,” a speaker series launched in February 2022. The series aims to “expose students to the stories, experiences and insights of leaders across a wide range of industries and paths” to deepen their knowledge of career pathways they could take post-graduation, according to an Obama Foundation press release.
Previous speakers have included President Barack Obama, Executive Director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Craig Robinson and ABC News President Kim Godwin. This school year, students will also hear from artists Bisa Butler and Hebru Brantley.
