The Michaels store located in the City Hyde Park development, 5105 South Harper Avenue, will close at the end of January.
“We have made the decision to close our store in Hyde Park at the end of this month,” wrote a public relations representative for the national arts and crafts retailer. “ We know this decision will disappoint our customers who shop at the Hyde Park Village location, but they can continue purchasing their favorite arts and crafts supplies at other area Michaels stores.”
Employees at the store declined to comment further.
The Michaels location at 1101 South Canal Street in the South Loop is also closing. Items for sale on the floor are 70% off, an employee said on Tuesday.
“We are very sorry to see Michaels closing and understand this was part of a multi-store closing at corporate level as opposed to a Hyde Park–specific closing,” said Peter Cassel, director of community development at Mac Properties, the landlord at City Hyde Park.
Michaels is reportedly also closing other stores around the country, including one on the Upper West Side in New York City.
