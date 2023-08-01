Metra is soliciting feedback on proposals for major changes to its 2024 fare structure.
The proposals would reduce the number of fare zones from 10 to four, as well as change some of the available fare options. The changes are intended to “simplify the fare structure to improve the rider experience,” according to Metra.
The survey closes on August 6 and is available here.
“Metra aims to create a fare structure that customers can easily understand, encourages ridership, simplifies onboard fare collection, and meets Metra’s financial and technical constraints,” an introduction to the survey reads. “The effort conforms with Metra’s newly adopted strategic plan My Metra Our Future.”
Locally, the mid-South Side is served by the Metra Electric Line, which runs along the lakefront from the Loop to South Chicago and University Park.
Local riders currently benefit from the company's Fair Transit South Cook pilot program, which cut fares in half on the Rock Island and Metra Electric lines. The pilot began in January 2021 and will run through the end of this year.
