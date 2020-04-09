In response to riders’ complaints about a reduction in Electric Line station stops in Hyde Park, Metra announced Thursday that it has scaled back some of the changes to the line's schedule that it had proposed in February.
The bulk of the schedule revisions were made in response to concerns by suburban customers, particularly in Flossmoor, that not enough trains would stop in Hyde Park, especially inbound trains at 59th Street, Metra said. As a result, the agency said it has added Hyde Park stops to suburban trains in the morning and evening rush periods.
“We want our customers to know that we heard their concerns and addressed them as best we could,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement.
A number of concerns had been raised by University of Chicago and Lab School students and parents about cutting the number of stops at 59th Street from 14 to three morning stops. The new schedule calls for 11 stops. The Herald reached out to the university and to University of Chicago Medical Center for comment on the schedule’s impact, but did not get immediate responses.
Metra released a draft of the proposed new schedule in February and invited public comment. The agency said nearly 2,000 customers replied via an online survey, and in response to that feedback several revisions were made between the draft schedule and the final version.
According to Metra, under the revised Electric Line timetable, morning suburban station trains will alternate between stopping at 59th Street and stopping at 55th/56th/57th Street, which mimics the current stopping pattern as closely as possible.
For trains arriving downtown between 6:30 a.m. and about 9:30 a.m., four inbound suburban trains will stop at 51st/53rd, as opposed to three stops in the draft schedule. However, 12 trains will stop at 55th/56th/57th; there were 14 stops in the draft. But 11 trains will stop at 59th Street, as opposed to three in the draft.
Evening rush suburban trains will see three additional stops in Hyde Park.
For trains departing downtown between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., one outbound suburban train will stop at 55th/56th/57th, while there were 11 in the draft, and one will stop at 59th while there was no stop in the draft.
The new schedule, which can be viewed at metrarail.com, will take effect when the line is restored to full service after resolution of the coronavirus crisis, Metra said.
The final schedule retains the major components of the draft version, Metra said. Those include:
- Dividing the suburban part of rush hour schedules into trains serving two groups of stations instead of the current three groups. Many trains will make more stops and train runs will take slightly longer. The size of trains will be adjusted to account for additional customers.
- The addition of a daily midday outbound suburban express train
- Cross-platform transfers to and from express trains for Blue Island branch riders during inbound and outbound peak periods
- Improved South Chicago branch service during off-peak times
- Minor adjustments to off-peak train departures
Metra said the new schedule is necessitated due to installation of a federally mandated safety system known as Positive Train Control (PTC), which is intended to prevent train collisions and will automatically stop a train if the engineer fails to obey a signal or exceeds the speed limit.
According to Metra, the safety system will make it impossible to operate the same number of trains during rush hours because it will take longer to turn trains around at Millennium Station and send them back out to make more inbound trips. The same situation applies for the evening rush period, as trains complete their trips to the suburbs and turn back to pick up more customers downtown. Metra calls this process “flipping” a train, and it will take longer because of PTC.
