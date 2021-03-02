Metra and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) have started the mandatory Section 106 federal review process for the renovation of the 59th Street/University of Chicago station, one of the central infrastructure improvements planned ahead of the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in nearby Jackson Park.
The project “will be a complete renovation including replacement of the platforms and headhouses, new warming shelters and windbreaks, new lighting, new speakers and signage, new elevators and the reopening of the entrance at 60th Street,” wrote Metra spokesman Michael Gillis in an email to the Herald.
Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) requires federal agencies to consider the impact on historic properties of projects they are involved in. In this case, the FTA is paying $1 million of the project cost, necessitating the review.
“The process includes: 1) identifying and evaluating historic properties, 2) assessing effects to historic properties, and 2) resolving any adverse effects,” wrote an FTA spokesperson in an email to the Herald. “Under Section 106, each federal agency must consider public views and concerns about historic preservation issues when making final project decisions.”
“As part of standard procedure for environmental reviews for a proposed project, FTA has initiated consultation with the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office and invited consulting parties to evaluate Metra’s 59th-60th Streets/University of Chicago Station under Section 106.”
The total cost of the project is $33.5 million.
“The design will cost $1.3 million, including $1 million from the FTA,” said Gillis. The other $0.3 million for design costs will be contributed by the University of Chicago.
The remaining $32.2 million is for construction. The University of Chicago has committed $2.2 million to project construction costs; the remainder will be paid by Illinois state funds, either through direct appropriations or bonds. Metra’s board of directors approved an allocation of $9 million toward the project costs in its 2021 capital budget.
Construction is expected to start in the Spring of 2022 and be completed in Fall of 2023, said Gillis.
Illinois Central Railroad constructed the current above-grade configuration of the railbed in 1892 in preparation for the Columbian Exposition. The existing station was built around 1918 and its platforms, shelters and lighting were reconstructed in 2017. The 60th Street entrance to the station has been closed for over 40 years.
An attachment to a letter inviting community groups to become consulting parties for the Section 106 review, provided to the Herald by a consulting party, mentions that representatives from the Obama Foundation and the University of Chicago participated in planning meetings for the project
The FTA said that the renovation of the station and the reopening of the 60th Street entrance are a response to the anticipated use of the station by visitors to the Obama Presidential Center, the construction of new facilities by the University of Chicago on the south side of the Midway, and the evolving needs of the Woodlawn community.
Renovation of the station will also bring it into ADA compliance.
“Based on a quick review of the documents furnished to date, we think the Section 106 process will be relatively short,” said Gary Ossewaarde, a member of the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference Transit Task Force, which has been invited to be a consulting party. “The documents on first glance appear to show that the new stations, platforms and elevators at each end will have little impact after construction beyond the depots at street level.”
Louise McCurry, Jackson Park Advisory Council President and a Consulting Party representative for the Section 106 process, wrote to the Herald, “The future of transportation locally and nationally is through electricity which will replace polluting gasoline and diesel transportation modes.”
“New ADA accessible and safe Metra Electric stations will increase train ridership and decrease traffic congestion by cars on our streets.
“COVID has crippled local businesses and this Metra restoration project will bring more businesses and visitors to our community. Hopefully our restoration project will be a model for other communities to follow.”
Bronwyn Nichols Lodato, commenting as an individual and not as a representative of the Midway Plaisance Advisory Council, of which she is a member, wrote to the Herald, “I definitely think that station improvement and repair that adheres to equitable transportation practices, particularly ADA compliance, are well overdue.”
“It is not clear how this construction project will address environmental hazards and resulting disruption. This is particularly important given the proximity of elementary and secondary schools to the sites, with heavy pedestrian traffic under the 59th Street overpass during school hours, as well as a Divvy bike station.
“More broadly, I am concerned that any development that occurs in these communities may not center racial equity and environmental justice as underlying principles for carrying out infrastructure improvements. For example, it is important that development is accompanied by living wage employment opportunities for Chicago's South Side residents and that there is access to training in the trades where those skills are needed.
“With this particular project, I hope that there is an assessment and mitigation of any airborne hazards that might be released during construction should all approvals be secured to proceed with construction.
“Additionally, as the beautiful Hyde Park-Woodlawn and surrounding communities ‘build back better’ after the devastation of COVID-19, it is critical that residents are not displaced as a result of infrastructure improvements/development.”
