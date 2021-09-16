An in-person memorial service for community arts leader Cindy Pardo will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Pardo, who died on Oct. 25 of last year, was the co-owner of the Fair Trader, 1623 E. 55th St., which closed in 2013. She was also part of Artisans 21, a cooperative gallery housed in the old Harper Court shopping center.
The Saturday memorial will last about an hour, with an opportunity for people to share their memories of Pardo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.