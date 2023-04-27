In the February 28 municipal election, three people in each of the city’s 22 police districts were elected to serve on the newly created police district councils, the city’s first democratically-elected model for police oversight and accountability.
In a four person race for CPD’s Wentworth (2nd) District Council, an area which runs from roughly 31st to 60th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway to the lakefront, candidates Julia Kline, Alexander J. Perez and Ephraim Lee were elected. The three will be sworn in on Tuesday, May 2.
In mid-April, as police district council members were in the midst of city trainings for the new position, the Herald sat down with the newly elected members of the 2nd District Council to learn more about their priorities once they take office.
Established in an ordinance last summer, the councils are tasked with soliciting input from community members about local police department practices, holding monthly public meetings and developing and implementing community policing initiatives and restorative justice programs.
The councils are also responsible for nominating members to serve on the citywide seven-member Community Commission for Public Safety (CCPSA). This commission has the power to set departmental policy and review the CPD budget. It also has hiring and firing power over the head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), the agency charged with probing police misconduct, members of the city’s Police Board and the CPD superintendent.
Each three-member local council is made up of a chairperson, a community engagement coordinator and a member of the citywide committee responsible for nominating members to the CCPSA. District council members are responsible for divvying up these positions among themselves.
In the 2nd District, Perez will serve as chairperson, Kline as the community engagement coordinator and Lee as a member of the nominating committee.
The electeds said these roles will rotate annually over their four-year term. District council members can only be re-elected once to serve for a total of eight years.
All three have different perspectives on the purpose of the councils and approaches to running it he job from from starkly different backgrounds.
Kline is a former Chicago Public Schools educator, independent consultant, community organizer and voting rights activist. She supports more police accountability and investing in mental health resources and other public safety alternatives to obviate the need for police.
Noting a late-December incident in which a SWAT team responded to a minor threatening a murder-suicide on the 5800 block of South Dorchester Avenue, Kline stressed the need for earlier mental health interventions.
“What if somebody had encountered that young man the previous day, the previous week?” she said. “I suggest that that person was exhibiting red flags, that if somebody would have felt empowered to notice, and if there would have been some kind of a program to put that young man into … we could have cut that off, and now a whole different story is happening.”
Lee is a navy reservist, truck driver with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy beat 215 facilitator. He supports hiring more police officers, improved training for those officers and some departmental reform.
Specifically, he said attributed public safety problems in the area with police being too lax on petty crime, such as retail theft, and said he wants police to be more embedded in the community.
“I want policemen to be in the neighborhoods, I want them to come and walk the block. I want them to sit in the stoops and talk to people,” he said. "The only time someone sees you is when they call you.”
Perez worked in communications for the City of Aurora and is now a social media manager for Adler University. He supports improving communication between local police departments and their communities, as well as improved officer training and some departmental reform. Describing himself as "somewhere in between" Kline and Lee, Perez said he wants to expand youth programming and mental health resources, but does not advocate for reducing the number of police officers on streets.
He has advocated for expanding the boundaries of the Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) program — which responds to 911 calls with a mental health team — into the 2nd Police District.
“I was a Vice Lord, my dad was a high-ranking Vice Lord. I grew up in a trap house,” Perez said. “There’s a lot of things that I see … there’s a lot of stressors that are out there that we’re really not talking about, or there are no outlets.”
They all told the Herald that these differences could benefit the 2nd District.
Once inaugurated in May, there will be citywide, optional quarterly meetings for all district council members, as well as one annual meeting.
The three local members said that, in addition to these meetings, they are also connecting individually with other district councilors.
“I’m friends with a couple district council members in the 3rd District, I’ve got some friends on the West Side,” Perez said. “We’ve been talking together, collaborating, sharing resources.”
Of the 22 district councils, three have Fraternal Order of Police-backed majorities, 16 have Empowering Communities for Public Safety-backed majorities — a grassroots group advocating for more police accountability — and three districts have no majority, the TRiiBE reports.
Regarding how they will work together, Lee said “I think the biggest thing is merging and coalescing and gelling personalities.”
His initial focus is on reforming officers and the environment of CPD, especially those in leadership positions, while Kline is focused on bolstering community resources.
“In the end, I would say replace CAPS with us, because we’re already in the community,” Lee said.
Kline said her focus will not be on the police, but on amplifying the work of the people and resources that exist in the community that are already improving public safety.
“If people have access to some kind of mental health (support) to bring them down off a ledge when they’re pissed off about something, they’re a lot less likely to go exact vengeance with violence,” she said. “It’s other ways of actually reducing crime to make police not necessary, which is the ultimate goal — reduce our reliance upon and our need for police.”
“This is where we diverge,” Lee said, “I view it as, if we want to get to that point, great. But right now, I have a district full of individuals who are scared, who are worried about violence.”
They all agreed that the use of apps and other technology to track crime has vastly changed public perception of its frequency. “I’ve lived in the city long enough to know that this is not bad, I’ve lived through the bad years (the 1990s),” Lee said.
Regarding Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s December decision to encrypt and delay all police scanner traffic by 30 minutes, Kline and Perez said they disagreed with the decision as it reduces transparency. Lee, however, supports it, alleging that people use real-time scanner information to circumvent arrest. (There is not available data that verifies this.)
“I think all of us are sitting here on what we ran on,” Lee said, noting their ability to come at problems from three different angles.
Community meetings and restorative justice practices
One of the principal responsibilities of the council is to meet with community residents and gather their input. The electeds have designated four different zones that they will cycle through to hold these monthly meetings: East Bronzeville and Oakland, West Bronzeville, Washington Park and Hyde Park.
“As the community engagement coordinator, I’ve been reaching out to locations, and I’ve identified two to seven,” Kline said, noting that many of the locations open to them are churches. The electeds said the city has not yet confirmed whether funding is available to rent space, and the space must hold 50 people and be ADA accessible.
All three also emphasized they’ll be present and active in the community.
“Yesterday, I was in Nichols Park, talking to constituents,” Kline said. She added that the council is setting up a website, social media accounts and may get business cards.
Regarding implementing restorative justice programs, Kline said her work on her podcast Solving #MeToo — which focuses using restorative justice to solve toxic workplace culture, sexual harassment and assault — has give her a lot of ideas for this type of programming.
Perez said that, for him, restorative justice looks like investing in job placement and reentry programs, as well as programs designed to foster kids’ creativity and better structure youth engagement and input.
Councilors are expected to work 20 hours per month, and are being paid a monthly stipend of $500, or $20 per hour. All three will be balancing the role with another full-time job.
“It’s definitely gonna be taxing,” Perez said. “I don’t think it’s going to be part time.” He estimated the responsibilities of the position will require closer to 40 or 50 hours per month.
Perez said one thing that’s bothered him is how little media attention the councils have received.
“I really feel like the mayoral election took precedence, and rightfully so … But I feel like every mayoral candidate failed in regards to highlighting the importance of our office and what our office can do with their safety plans,” he said.
“It’s already an uphill battle,” Perez added. “One of the things that we had to deal with when we were on the campaign trail was just educating folks.”
Though they’ve received some details, the district councilors expressed that many things are still opaque, such as if there’s a process for removing a councilor who is underperforming.
(The Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts, a volunteer-led nonprofit, notes that the language surrounding the responsibilities of the council and commission are vague, and much of the power of these bodies is filtered through the mayor and City Hall.)
Despite challenges, the three are excited to begin.
“The definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over, thinking that you’re going to get a different outcome. And we’ve been doing that in Chicago and across cities for a long time now,” Perez said. “To have this option, that’s an actual community-driven option, I’m excited.”
“To me, success would be that we create something here that is different enough, that it actually engages the community, that people are excited,” Kline said. However, she added, “I think we need more money from the city and we need more TV media coverage.”
The first community meeting with the 2nd District Council is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 at King College Preparatory High School, 4445 S. Drexel Blvd Ave. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
