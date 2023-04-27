In the February 28 municipal election, three people in each of the city’s 22 police districts across the city were elected to serve on the newly created Police District Councils, the city’s first democratically-elected model for police oversight and accountability.
In a four person race for CPD’s 2nd District Council, an area which runs from roughly 31st to 60th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway to the lakefront, candidates Julia Kline, Alexander J. Perez and Ephraim Lee were elected. The three will be sworn in on Tuesday, May 2.
In mid-April, as council members citywide were in the midst of city training for the new position, the Herald sat down with the newly elected members of the 2nd Police District Council to learn more about their priorities once they take office.
Established in an ordinance last summer, the councils are tasked with soliciting input from community members about local police department practices, holding monthly public meetings and developing and implementing community policing initiatives and restorative justice programs.
The councils are also responsible for nominating members to serve on the citywide seven-member Community Commission for Public Safety (CCPSA). This commission has the power to set departmental policy and review the police department budget. It also has hiring and firing power over the head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), the agency charged with probing police misconduct, members of the city’s Police Board and the police superintendent.
Each three-member local council is made up of a chairperson, a community engagement coordinator and a member of the citywide committee responsible for nominating members to the CCPSA. Council members are responsible for divvying up these positions among themselves.
In the 2nd District, the three have decided on Perez as chairperson, Kline as the community engagement coordinator and Lee as a member of the nominating committee.
The electeds said these roles will rotate annually over their four-year term (thereby they will repeat one each). District council members can only be re-elected once to serve for a total of eight years.
All three have different views of the purpose of the council and come from starkly different backgrounds. Kline is a former Chicago Public Schools educator, independent consultant, community organizer and voting rights activist. Perez worked in communications for the City of Aurora and is now a social media manager for Adler University. Lee is a navy reservist, truck driver with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy beat 215 facilitator.
But they all expressed these differences could benefit the 2nd District.
The three said that, in addition to the meetings of the full council, they are planning to be in touch with district councilors in other police districts who have a similar lean.
“I’m friends with a couple district council members in the 3rd District, I’ve got some friends on the West Side,” Perez said. “So we’ve been talking together, collaborating, sharing resources.” Lee added “If you have a pro-police district … you’re gonna turn a deaf ear.”
(Of the 22 district councils, three have Fraternal Order of Police-backed majorities, 16 have Empowering Communities for Public Safety-backed majorities — a grassroots group advocating for more police accountability — and three districts have no majority, the TRiiBE reports.)
Regarding how they will work together, Lee said “I think the biggest thing is merging and coalescing and gelling personalities.”
His focus is on reforming officers and the environment of CPD, especially those in leadership positions, while Kline is focused on bolstering community resources.
“I want policemen to be in the neighborhoods, I want them to come and walk the block, I want them to sit on the stoops and talk to people, that’s my version,” Lee said. “In the end, I would say replace CAPS with us, because we’re already in the community,” he added.
Kline said her energy and focus will not be on the police, but on amplifying the work of the people and resources that exist in the community that are already creating safety.
“If people have access to some kind of mental health to bring them down off a ledge when they’re pissed off about something, they’re a lot less likely to go exact vengeance with violence,” she said. “It’s other ways of actually reducing crime to make police not necessary, which is the ultimate goal — reduce our reliance upon and our need for police.”
“This is where we diverge,” Lee said, “I view it as, if we want to get to that point, great. But right now, I have a district full of individuals who are scared, who are worried about violence.”
Perez said his top priority is “holding (the police) accountable to communicate and to engage the community the way they’re paid to do.”
They all agreed that the use of apps and other technology to track crime has vastly changed public perception of its prevalence. “I’ve lived in the city long enough to know that this is not bad, I’ve lived through the bad years (the 1990s),” Lee said. Perez agreed.
Regarding Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s December decision to encrypt and delay all police scanner traffic by 30 minutes, Kline and Perez said they were not in favor of the decision due to its reduction in transparency. Lee, on the other hand, expressed his support, alleging that people use real-time scanner information to circumvent arrest.
“From the reports I’ve seen, the data still isn’t there to prove that these potential issues are on the rise,” Perez responded. “Now you’re asking us to believe even more, right, when there’s less accountability.”
Perez says he situates himself somewhere in between Lee and Kline. “I was a Vice Lord, my dad was a high-ranking Vice Lord. I grew up in a trap house,” Perez said. “So there’s a lot of things that I see … there’s a lot of stressors that are out there that we’re really not talking about, or there are no outlets.”
Perez said he would like to see the expansion of the Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) program, which responds to 911 calls with a mental health team. “It’s been in a pilot program for a couple of years,” Perez noted.
“I think all of us are sitting here on what we ran on,” Lee said, noting their ability to come at problems from three different angles.
One of the principal responsibilities of the council is to meet with community residents and gather their input. The electeds have designated four different zones that they will cycle through to hold these monthly meetings: East Bronzeville and Oakland, West Bronzeville, Washington Park and Hyde Park.
“As the community engagement coordinator, I’ve been reaching out to locations, and I’ve identified two to seven,” Kline said, noting that many of the locations open to them are churches. The electeds said the City has not yet confirmed whether funding is available to rent space, and the space must hold 50 people and be ADA accessible.
All three also emphasized they’ll be present and active in the community.
“Yesterday, I was in Nichols Park, talking to constituents,” Kline said, where she heard scattered concerns. She said the council is setting up a website, social media accounts and may get business cards.
Regarding implementing restorative justice programs, Kline said her work on her podcast Solving #MeToo — which focuses using restorative justice to solve toxic workplace culture, sexual harassment and assault — has give her a lot of ideas for this type of programming.
Perez said that, for him, restorative justice looks like investing in job placement and reentry programs, as well as programs designed to foster kids’ creativity and better structure youth engagement and input.
Councilors are expected to work 20 hours per month, and are being paid a monthly stipend of $500, or $20 per hour.
“It’s definitely gonna be taxing,” Perez said. All three will be balancing the role with another full-time job. “I don’t think it’s going to be part time,” he said, estimating the responsibilities of the position will take closer to 40 or 50 hours, but they are planning to be flexible.
Perez said one thing that’s bothered him is how little media attention the councils have received.
“I really feel like the mayoral election took precedence, and rightfully so … But I feel like every mayoral candidate failed in regards to highlighting the importance of our office and what our office can do with their safety plans,” he said.
“It’s already an uphill battle,” he added. “One of the things that we had to deal with when we were on the campaign trail was just educating folks.”
Though they’ve received some details, the district councilors expressed that many things are still opaque, such as if there’s a process for removing a councilor who is underperforming.
Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts has noted that the language surrounding the responsibilities of the council and commision are vague, and much of the power of these bodies is filtered through the Mayor and City Hall.
Despite challenges, the three are excited to begin. “I think the definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over, thinking that you’re going to get a different outcome. And we’ve been doing that in Chicago and across cities for a long time now,” Perez said. “And so, to have this option, that’s an actual community-driven option, I’m excited.”
“To me, success would be that we create something here that is different enough, that it actually engages the community, that people are excited,” Kline said.
However, she added, “I think we need more money from the city and we need more TV media coverage.”
The first community meeting with the 2nd District is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 at King College Preparatory High School, 4445 S. Drexel Blvd Ave.
