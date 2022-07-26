The repair and restoration of Promontory Point has been a subject of debate and contention in Hyde Park for more than 20 years. And as of last week, a representative from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office told the Herald that the city will support a preservation approach to restoring the Point’s limestone revetment.
“The Park District, along with the Army Corps and Chicago Department of Transportation have a role in ensuring that Promontory Point continues to remain the community asset that it has always been,” said a spokesman from the mayor’s office in a July 18th statement to the Herald. “We are committed to working with the community on a design that properly addresses the historic nature of the Point… We are committed to a preservation-based approach and there will be extensive outreach to the community during the planning and design process."
This statement comes more than a month after Lightfoot’s comments regarding the Point’s preservation sparked outrage among some advocates. In an early June interview, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was first asked by the Herald if her office supported preserving the limestone or replacing it with concrete steps, as is in place along most of the lakefront. Though she said liked the way the limestone looks, Lightfoot added, “I don't know if that's a realistic way to preserve the Point without it literally washing away."
The reaction was swift. The following week, the Point Preservation Committee (a private group advocating for a preservation approach to the design and restoration of the Point) published an open letter to the mayor criticizing this statement. They also requested that Lightfoot join them for a walk around the Point.
Lightfoot took the Point Preservation Committee up on that invitation, —accompanied by Ald. Leslie Harris (5th) and the mayor’s Chief Engagement Officer Martina Hone— joining the committee for an hour-long walk on July 4th, shortly after participating in Hyde Park’s 4th on 53rd Parade. According to members of the committee, Lightfoot and company were shown the group’s plans for repairing the limestone steps and “asked good questions.”
In the July 18th statement, the Mayor’s spokesman said of the walk, “The Mayor was grateful for the opportunity to visit the Point with the Promontory Point Conservancy and hear their concerns directly.”
This walk was the latest effort in a renewed push for the Point’s preservation, which was reinvigorated in 2019 following the Chicago Park District’s announcement of a new shoreline study that would include Promontory Point. Over the last three years, a number of different studies have been proposed to explore the cost of rehabilitating the limestone or replacing it entirely, leaving residents concerned about the park's future.
In October of that year, the Park District entered into a contract with SmithGroup for a report "providing design and engineering services for the development of the first phase of a Lakefront Strategic Action Plan," which includes Promontory Point. This report has not yet been made public.
In July of 2021, Michael Padilla, project manager for the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago region, reported that $500,000 had been allocated in President Biden’s 2022 budget for a different Chicago shoreline study that would also include a new design plan for Promontory Point.
Before the funds for Biden's 2022 budget had been appropriated, however, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D) and Lightfoot announced in January of this year that $3 million in funding had been allocated via Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to produce another shoreline study of the Chicago lakefront. This study, titled the General Reevaluation Report (GRR) would also include Promontory Point.
Subsequently, in May of this year, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) made her request for an earmark of $550,000 in Biden's 2023 budget to fund an "independent third-party study to determine a preferred preservation approach for the design of the Promontory Point Shoreline Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."
The overlapping jurisdictional efforts has created confusion among residents and advocates about the goals of the efforts, and their impact on promoting or interfering with a preservation approach to the design and repair of the park. According to the mayor’s spokesman, however, the GRR study will not conflict with Kelly’s independent third-party study.
“The Park District and Department of Transportation support a preservation approach to Promontory Point, which the Kelly independent third-party study will help to advance. The GRR proceeding forward will not make any design decisions with respect to the Point,” reads the July 18th statement.
The spokesperson added that all involved city agencies will await the outcome of the proposed Kelly study before making decisions about Promontory Point, and that “the Chicago Park District will engage the community before finalizing a plan to restore Promontory Point."
In response, the Promontory Point Conservancy released a statement of their own, thanking the mayor’s office for publicly committing to a preservation-approach for the park’s limestone revetment.
“We are pleased too that the Mayor is committed to serious community input in the preservation study. This makes a preservation approach at the Point a win-win for the City and for the community,” the conservancy wrote. “We look forward to working with the agencies to craft a creative, world-class ADA adaptation so all have easy access to the restored revetment and the water. Thank you, Mayor Lightfoot, for supporting preservation of the limestone and taking demolition off the table.”
