Chicago municipal departments will spend half of their total print, digital and broadcasting advertising budgets on community media outlets under an executive order from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
The Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA) of 62 media organizations, lobbied for the order. It follows a similar 2019 executive order by former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio that resulted in $10 million in advertising channeled to community outlets in its first year.
The Herald is a member of CIMA.
"We have an interest in hyper-local coverage that remains vital in our city, and we do that by putting our money where our mouth is," Lightfoot said in an Oct. 26 press conference.
"This will ensure that city communications and information on programs are accessible to all of our residents, no matter their circumstances. Importantly, it will also serve as an economic boon for many of our local media outlets, many of which haven't received the attention or the funding that they truly deserve given the service and role that they play in communicating with our residents."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.